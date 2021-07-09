Work is coming along at one of Emporia’s newest and more unique apartment buildings, where women with special needs can live independently in a comfortable and secure environment.
Charis Place, owned and managed by Matthew and Brenda Shepherd, is located at 1005 Constitution St. The couple purchased the former Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity house in May 2020 and began renovating the space to fit their vision for the community.
Brenda Shepherd said the idea for an independent living community for women with special needs came to her for a very personal reason: their daughter Bonnie. Worrying about what would happen to her in the future years down the line when neither one of them was around, Brenda said she had the idea of a community-based apartment where women live Bonnie could live independently in their own apartments, but still have safety and security.
“This just didn’t exist anywhere,” she said.
“This has really been something my wife has been talking about for quite awhile,” Matthew added. “And so, that’s what we’re trying to do. I think it’s going to take a few iterations to get it all right. It’s a challenge, but it’s also rewarding, because we know that this is something that’s really meaningful.”
There are currently three residents at Charis Place, including Bonnie. One resident just moved out. Brenda said some of the women have come from foster care, while others have moved in from their parents’ homes. One transitioned to Charis Place from a group home.
“For the most part, they’ve been living more sheltered lives so this is a chance for them to have a real apartment,” she said.
There’s even a full-time maintenanceman, Osmar Ramos, who does work around the building.
For Bonnie, having her own apartment has given her a chance to have her own space and live independently for the first time in her life. She recently graduated from the Transitions program at Emporia High School and now has a job at the Emporia Child Care Center.
“I like working with the kids,” she said.
Before moving into her own apartment, Bonnie never was much of a cook. Now, she’s always experimenting in the kitchen.
“I just made chicken fried rice and homemade stir fry sauce,” she said.
The Shepherds have been renovating each one bedroom apartment one at a time, all with the same layout. Each remodel costs about $10,000 to complete.
“It’s worth the cost,” Matthew said. “I know it will come back to us someday.”
Apartments are furnished with donated furniture, housewares and appliances. Brenda goes through and makes sure each resident has a full set of dishes and silverware. Matthew said they wouldn’t be able to furnish the rooms without the support of Messiah Lutheran Church, whose congregation lets the couple take items from rummage sales for free. A local interior decorator has also donated a bunch of housewares to the project. The Kiwanis Club of Emporia helped with painting and other renovations.
Other people have helped with financial donations toward the Charis Place nonprofit, which benefits the residents directly. That nonprofit allows Brenda to go out and purchase items the women may need.
Brenda said they have two apartments ready to rent now for $600 a month. Rent includes all utilities and WiFi and while residents can have roommates, everyone must have a diagnosis of some type of special needs. The Shepherds said residents came up with “house rules” — much like a sorority — that includes no sleepovers with significant others at the apartments, just to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable in their home.
The only age requirement for Charis Place is residents need to be 18 or older, and Brenda said the hope is that residents have supportive parents or guardians that stay involved in case there are any issues or concerns. She also hopes to see the residents form lasting friendships.
“We want them to bond,” she said. “We encourage it.”
Aside from managing the complex, Matthew and Brenda sold their home and moved into an apartment in the building as well. They will be renovating the suite on the top floor of the building into their home eventually, and hope to create a communal space for home gatherings in that area, too.
One apartment in the main area of the apartment complex will also be renovated as a common area for parties and movie nights.
Those interested in learning more about Charis Place, volunteering their time to the organization or looking for a new living situation for a loved one are encouraged to visit charis-place.business.site and reach out through email at charisplaceemporia@gmail.com or by calling Matthew Shepherd at 620-757-9101.
Donations can be mailed to 1005 Constitution St., Suite 700, Emporia, KS 66801.
“We are really so thankful for all the support,” Matthew said. “We just want to thank everybody who has offered support, donations and volunteered. It’s really made a difference in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.