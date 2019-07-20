It was a simple injury, or so Sue Claridge thought.
She, at age 13, had developed an inexplicable pain in her side that doctors later dismissed as stress-induced strain caused by her posture while playing the flute. She continued with the flute and the pain persisted, but she learned to live with it.
Then, in March 2018, more than 40 years later, she began having trouble breathing. So she went to the doctor, where she found her lung had, for some reason, collapsed.
After spending two weeks in the hospital at Stormont Vail, doctors found a mass in her right side, in her chest wall. She sought treatment from an oncologist at KU Medical Center.
They discovered Claridge had a rare form of cancer — sarcoma — and, rarer still, she had it since she was a child. It hadn’t begun growing until recently, but once it started, it did so quickly.
“Among rare cancers, it’s a rare cancer,” she said.
Claridge, now 57, believed she needed surgery, but no one in Kansas would attempt it. She knew where she needed to be — MD Anderson in Texas is one of the premier cancer treatment centers in the United States. Despite this, Claridge’s insurance was unwilling to cover out-of-state treatment — she had in-network care only. Claridge petitioned her insurance to allow her to go out-of-state for treatment, but it took the involvement and intervention of Kansas Rep. Mark Schreiber before Blue Cross Blue Shield relented and allowed her to travel to Texas for treatment.
It’s fortunate for her that she did, because her condition would eventually worsen.
“Staying in-network would have killed me,” Claridge said.
MD Anderson doctors also found her cancer to be inoperable. She had reached Stage 4, the last stage of cancer.
It was in her chest wall and covered the pleural lining of her lungs, having metastasized throughout her right chest wall. It hasn’t spread further, but the area it has infected is a large one.
Claridge had already started taking chemotherapy drugs. When she began receiving treatment in Texas, her doctors agreed to let her take an extra strong dosage. They warned her that such high doses can cause neurotoxicity.
“It can make you hallucinate,” she said. “And they warned me that it could be bad enough where I might not even recognize my children … You can imagine what else was going on in my body.”
Claridge traveled back and forth between Dallas for treatment for a while, driven by family members. She finished the chemo in September, but by October the cancer had started to grow again. Her oncologist at MD Anderson recommended Claridge for a clinical trial. She was accepted in February.
At one point, the tumor was considered immeasurable, something that terrified Claridge and complicated her acceptance into the trial.
“To me, that was kind of like a death sentence,” she said. “I was just going to go home and see how long I lasted.”
But a few months later, the cancer had shrunk enough to be measured.
“(The oncologist) gave it measurement and they accepted me into the clinical trial,” Claridge said.
Preparing for the trial involved two weeks of preparation — a battery of tests.
“The last four days before being hospitalized I got chemo again, which was not fun, and (I) had a pretty strong reaction,” Claridge said. “So I went into the hospital pretty sick from it. In fact, they thought I might have C.Diff., it was so bad.”
It was a nasty couple days, but Claridge pulled through and got on the trial treatment.
The trial is for a treatment discovered by Dr. Jim Allison, immunologist at MD Anderson who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on the treatment. The treatment, Claridge said, involved doctors harvesting her disease-fighting t-cells and essentially training them to recognize cancer markers and destroy them as they do other diseases.
“When a t-cell learns how to destroy a certain virus or whatever, your body keeps that information in your body,” Claridge said. “So if it comes again, you already have the cure — the way to fight it — within your body. And our bodies don’t recognize cancer, because it looks like homegrown stuff. It’s rogue cells, but it’s your rogue cells that create the cancer.”
The experimental treatment had already been performed on people with leukemia and other such blood disorders, she said, to great success.
She spent an extended period of time in Houston being treated and monitored.
The treatment made Claridge feel as though she had the flu, at first, as her system attempted to reject the cure. She was placed on anti-rejection medication, which dropped her immune system significantly and limited her activity.
She developed cytokine release syndrome, which kept her in the hospital about a week longer than she should have been.
But Claridge’s inoperable tumor had shrunk in size by 15 percent by the end of her first six weeks on the treatment.
The treatment was working — and continues to work.
“The t-cells will continue to reproduce, so even should it stop diminishing the cancer, it should always keep it at least in check,” she said. “That’s a much more hopeful prognosis than I had this time last year.”
In Claridge’s eyes, she hasn’t just delayed death, but stopped it — insofar as anyone can.
“They say when you get your new t-cells in the infusion, they call it your new birthday,” she said. “Essentially, you’re getting life re-infused into you.”
She remembers the nurse who gave her the IV bag full of lifesaving cure. Her name was Mercy, Claridge said.
“I just thought, as I was laying there, how cool it was that Mercy was giving me life,” Claridge said. “I thought that was just the neatest thing.”
She’s still fighting cancer, but now she has hope.
“The implications of this is, if it’s successful, is really kind of amazing, because compared to chemotherapy this is a lot easier even though I got real sick,” Claridge said.
Claridge believes she will beat cancer, now, after living most her life with it.
“I have a life and I liked my life without cancer — or not knowing about it — but I want my life to be beautiful, however long it lasts,” she said. “Right now, that means having a beautiful life with cancer. And it’s not about the money, though that creates pressures … I still think that my life is very beautiful.”
Claridge has lived almost every day of her life with a deadly disease and, despite treatment, it hasn’t gone away yet.
“I don’t have to look at it fearfully,” she said. “I’m proactively trying to defeat it, and I really do think I’m going to live a lot longer. But if I don’t, I’m still having a great life between now and then. I just don’t want to be grieving and sad about cancer all the time. I don’t want to be Pollyanna. It’s not a walk in the park, but it’s OK.”
Even if she loses her battle, she has contributed to others’ fights.
“You fight as hard as you can for yourself, but you also fight to help others and to help doctors learn how to fight it better,” she said.
Claridge is still taking medication because she’s still immunocompromised to a degree, but she has come home to Emporia, at least for now. She’s still weak from the treatment. Friends and family have helped her through.
Cancer upended her life. The year 2017 had been good for her, she said. She had started her own business and life was on track.
Her illness forced her out of her home, she said. She has moved into senior housing, which she doesn’t mind so much as the financial strictures cancer has put her under. Even with help from friends and insurance, it was expensive.
“It is definitely a different lifestyle and I have to watch every penny,” Claridge said.
She intends not to die of cancer, even if she has to die with it. Claridge does her best each day to live as she has always tried to live, before she learned what she’s been carrying around inside herself since she was a teenager.
“I’ve lived with it all my life, which amazes me,” she said. “I’ve done a lot. I had another cancer.”
In 2001, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she battled and won.
So why not this one?
“I’ve lived with it for over 40 years, so I’m just shooting for another 40 or so, because why not?”
(1) comment
She is fighter for sure! Hoping that she makes another 40 years as her story may very well inspire others in similar situations not to just give up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.