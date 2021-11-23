Eleven authors presented readings at the first of three book launch events for “Arterial Ink — William Allen White: A Kansas Legacy” Saturday afternoon.
Book lovers, history mavens and supporters of the William Allen White Community Partnership Inc. gathered on the third floor of the Lyon County History Center for readings and musings by contributors to the inaugural volume of the new annual anthology.
Concept originator Kerry Moyer emceed the event. Moyer is also a WAWCPI board member. Participating contributors, including Moyer, were Lindsey Bartlett, Beverley Olson Buller, Michael J. Garahan, Alexandra Gentry, Roger Heineken, Jerilynn Henrikson, Duane L. Herrmann, Marcia Lawrence, Kevin Rabas and Shari Scribner. Authors read from their contributions to the anthology, signed books and discussed writing and William Allen White with attendees.
The book was conceived as a fundraiser for the Red Rocks State Historic Site, which does not receive operational funding through the state of Kansas. The annual anthology is also intended to help perpetuate and sustain the legacy of the Sage of Emporia, William Allen White, the Pulitzer Prize-winning former editor of The Emporia Gazette.
Emporia became known across the country because of White’s efforts. From crusading against the Ku Klux Klan to championing women’s rights, White was at the forefront of social change in America. Known internationally, his name was synonymous with midwestern values of honesty, integrity and compassion.
Two more book launch events are scheduled:
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the WAW Special Collections and Archives will host a reading and signing in The Learning Commons at the ESU WAW Library, First Floor.
The final 2021 event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Round Table Books in Topeka, 826 North Kansas Ave.
Books can be purchased locally at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Lyon County History Center and Trox Gallery & Gifts in Emporia, and Round Table Books in Topeka. The cost is $30 with proceeds benefiting the William Allen White Community Partnership Inc. / Red Rocks State Historic Site.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. was organized to fund operations for the Red Rocks State Historic Site at 927 Exchange St., Emporia, along with some support from the private foundation side of the Kansas Historical Society. The WAWCPI raises funds primarily in the Emporia region to support the state historic site. Because of this, the partnership presents free educational programming to all citizens and for school children as a thank you for local support.
