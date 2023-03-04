IMG_5144.jpg

The new Blackcreek Diesel & Automotive signs hang outside the repair shop, located at 3105 West 6th Avenue.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Williams Automotive, a long-time Emporia repair shop, is getting a new name after changing hands in December.

But new owner Clint Drake doesn’t want these changes to fool you. The shop is still staffed by the same knowledgeable and experienced mechanics that have been servicing the Emporia area since the business opened at its current 3105 West 6th Avenue location in 1993.

