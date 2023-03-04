Williams Automotive, a long-time Emporia repair shop, is getting a new name after changing hands in December.
But new owner Clint Drake doesn’t want these changes to fool you. The shop is still staffed by the same knowledgeable and experienced mechanics that have been servicing the Emporia area since the business opened at its current 3105 West 6th Avenue location in 1993.
While Williams Towing will stay the same, the diesel and automotive repair shop is now its own business, Blackcreek Diesel & Automotive.
Drake himself is a former employee of Williams Automotive and the current owner of sister company Williams Towing since December of 2017. The Emporia native said taking over the automotive side of the business had been a discussion for years, since he started expanding into diesel repair. With the business expanding and former owners Rex and Debbie Williams ready to retire, the time was right to pass along the business.
“I outgrew the space at the same time he was ready to retire,” Drake said.
While Drake has been running the automotive side since December, the transition became even more official when Blackcreek Diesel and Auotmotive’s new sign was installed Monday, thanks to the help of Coffelt Signs.
The name Blackcreek Diesel & Automotive came out of Drake’s past military experience, playing off of BlackHawk helicopters, the Blackwater security company and more.
“We are the founding city of Veterans Day on top of that and I just like to keep those things as a part of it,” he said.
Drake first tried his hand at automotive repair while in the military and began working in heavy equipment operations before coming to work for Rex in 2015.
“My start was here, under Rex,” he said.
Now, Drake and his staff are ready to show Emporia that the same quality service they came to expect under Williams Automotive are still in place.
“We are all about trustworthy, honest, reliable repair, whether it’s a car or a semi,” Drake said. “We just want to be people’s one-stop-shop for anything from a small light-duty passenger car on up to a tractor-trailer.”
On the automotive side, Blackcreek does everything from basic oil changes and preventative maintenance to major repairs and computer diagnostics, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Blackcreek manager Benny Rodriguez said customer service is paramount.
Rodriguez is the former owner of Big Ben Automotive in Emporia, eventually moving to Black Creek Diesel & Automotive around a month ago. He co-manages the shop with Lance Dale, a former 10-year employee at Williams Automotive.
“We would like to be the place where people know they can bring their vehicle and know that we are going to treat it with respect, honesty and quality service,” Rodriguez said. “That’s our goal. Take care of the customer. Take care of the people.”
Drake said none of this would be possible without his staff — from the front-end managers to the technicians in the shop — who bring years of experience to provide the best quality service.
“The key is the people, I couldn’t have done it without those guys whatsoever. They are really the foundation of success,” Drake said. “It’s the people and it’s always been the people.”
