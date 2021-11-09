A local school district made history this week with the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program when it received awards in all seven categories and received a Commissioner's Award.
Southern Lyon County USD 252 received a bronze in social-emotional growth; a bronze in kindergarten readiness; a copper in Individual Plan of Study; and gold in civic engagement; a copper in academically prepared for postsecondary; a gold in high school graduation; and a silver in postsecondary success.
"[On Monday] Dr. Randy Watson met with our entire staff over a Zoom meeting, including our classified staff, and announced that to all of us and it was more than just exciting," said Superintendent Mike Argabright. "It was very rewarding to know that all of the hard work that our faculty and staff put into making each student a better person, or a well-rounded person, that we're getting rewarded for that. I just truly appreciate our administrative team and coordinators, leaders and all of our teachers who know how important this is, how each Star Award is important in a different way but yet important in the overall picture and put a lot of pride into their efforts."
Argabright said the key to his district's success has been setting goals for achievement and understanding why those goals are important.
"I know our faculty and our leadership groups do a great job of that, and talking through the whys — why is it important? — to our kids and the communities and to the success of students when they leave us," he said. "I do believe we have some very focused efforts in all of the Star areas because we know the importances of that to our students."
One of the areas for which Argabright is exceptionally proud to receive recognition is civic engagement. While the district's older students are often observed giving back to the community, Argabright said it's a district-wide initiative that starts from the pre-K level and goes up to 12th grade.
"You have to believe in growing your kids up through each one of these areas," he said. "With civic engagement, typically what the public sees the most are those events that happen — that are very important events and very reward events — with typically older kids."
Argabright said the older students are teaching the younger students about those events, helping them write essays and working alongside teachers within the civic engagement curriculum. Getting the Star Award for that area was proof that it "truly is a group effort."
"It truly is a pre-K - 12 program," he said. "It's just that you don't always get to see some o fthe things that are going on in those other spaces. We also do 'Kids Vote' which is elementary through high school, and there's just things that we do that grow these kids. They don't always get the credit for it."
Along with the Star Awards, USD 252 also received a Commissioner's Award, which recognizes districts that outperform their predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate.
Argabright said he wanted to give the district's credit to the students, staff and community — because that's where it belongs.
"It's rewarding to be recognized for their efforts," he said. "The people in the trenches doing in the work, I just can't say enough about them and how they care for kids."
But Argabright said USD 252 isn't about to sit back and relax.
"The other side of it when we talked to our staff is, yes, we received two gold awards but we want gold in everything because that's what's best for kids," he said. "We're not satisfied; we're humbled. We're not satisfied and we know we can do better and we will. We're going to make efforts to do better and it's because, again, it's about our kids and our community and whatever community they grow up and reside in. We hope it's around here, but we want them to be top-notch citizens that know how to give back to their community and help the youth in their community."
Other local districts that received Star Recognition include USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, USD 251 North Lyon County, USD 284 Chase County and USD 386 Madison-Virgil.
Those awards are:
Emporia USD 253
- High School Graduation: Bronze
USD 284 Chase County
- High School Graduation: Silver
- Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Silver
- Commissioner’s Award
North Lyon County USD 251
- High School Graduation: Bronze
- Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Bronze
- Civic Engagement: Bronze
- Commissioner’s Award
USD 386 Madison-Virgil
- High School Graduation: Gold
- Academically Prepared for Postsecondary: Copper Postsecondary Success: Bronze
- Commissioner’s Award with Honors
The vision for education in Kansas — Kansas leads the world in the success of each student ± was announced in 2015 by the State Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education. A new accreditation model, Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA), was announced shortly after. KESA accredits at the system level to create systemic change among school buildings in a district.
The Kansans Can Star Recognition Program is designed to support the KESA process by providing a level of recognition that helps districts identify where they want to focus their improvement efforts.
The program recognizes district success in the outcome measures Kansans said they value. These outcomes, categorized as either quantitative or qualitative measures, are serving as a roadmap to help Kansas reach its educational vision.
There were 68 districts that achieved the Commissioner’s Award; 36 received the Commissioner’s Award with Honors; and two received the Commissioner’s Award — Highest Distinction. The Commissioner’s Award recognizes those districts that outperform their predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate.
For more information about the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program, visit https://www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and-Recognition-Programs/Vision-Kansans-Can/Kansans-Can-Star-Recognition.
