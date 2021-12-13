Area schools wrapped up their tournament action on Friday and Saturday. Now they look ahead to this week when they will open up league play.
GIRLS
Chase County beat Centre 48-27 Friday at the Herington Tournament to move to 3-0. Avery Beyer scored 12 to lead the Bulldogs while Lilly Hinkson added 10 and Abby Tubach had nine.
The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season Saturday in a close 35-33 loss to Rural Vista. Tubach led with 11 points and Hinkson had nine.
Chase County is now 3-1 on the season and will host Northern Heights on Tuesday.
Northern Heights wrapped up the Wabaunsee Tournament with a 58-36 win over the host team on Friday. Aubrey Hinrichs scored 26 while Teagan Hines contributed 15 and Adrianna Brecheisen had 10.
The Wildcats are 3-1 and will take on Chase County on Tuesday.
Olpe came up just short against Bluestem on Friday, falling 50-49 at the Yates Center Tournament. Kadey Robert led the Eagles with 14 points and Jenna Smith had 10.
Now 2-2 on the year, the Eagles will open Lyon County League play at Marais des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday.
Hartford lost to Neodesha 44-38 on Friday at the Yates Center Tournament, dropping its second game in a row.
The Jaguars fell to 2-2 on the year and will play on the road at Madison on Tuesday.
Lebo concluded its time at the Central Heights Tournament by beating Santa Fe Trail 57-51 on Friday. Saige Hadley scored 18, Audrey Peek had 13 and Brooklyn Jones added 12.
The Wolves are now 4-0 and will host Waverly on Tuesday.
Madison’s game against Arma was canceled on Friday. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and will host Hartford on Tuesday.
BOYS
Chase County knocked off Centre 55-21 at the Herington Tournament on Friday. Cooper Schroer had 15 points, Pax Vogel had 14 and Tucker Groh and Rhett Reyer each added 10.
The Bulldogs capped off the week’s tournament with a 55-25 victory against Rural Vista on Saturday. Vogel had 17 to go along with Schroer’s 12 and Groh’s 10.
Chase County moved to 3-1 and will return home to play Northern Heights on Tuesday.
Northern Heights fell to Wabaunsee 68-29 at the Chargers’ home tournament on Friday. The Wildcats are 0-4 and will play at Chase County on Tuesday.
Olpe picked up its third win in a row by defeating Sedan 58-25 at the Yates Center Tournament on Friday. The Eagles improved to 3-1 and will play at Marais des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday.
Hartford downed Neodesha 45-34 on Friday at the Yates Center Tournament. Shayden Sull paced the Jaguars with 28 points while Duncan Baker had six.
The Jaguars are 2-2 and will visit Madison on Tuesday.
Lebo finished the Central Heights Tournament with a 59-37 win over Kansas City Christian on Friday. Landon Grimmett scored 21, Zach Oswald scored 14 and Grayson Shoemaker had 11.
The Wolves, sitting at 3-1, will welcome in Waverly on Tuesday.
Madison’s Friday game versus Arma was canceled. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and will take on Hartford on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.