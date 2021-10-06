A Grocery Grab is on and many local pantries can benefit from it.
The Emporia Rotary Club announced tickets in the Grocery Grab raffle are available from any member. Each ticket costs $10, with proceeds benefiting Family Promise of the Flint Hills.
Six semifinalists will be drawn on Saturday, Nov. 13. They’ll gather at the Good’s CashSaver store on West Highway 50 Saturday, Nov. 20. One finalist will be drawn for a five-minute race through the store to grab as many groceries as possible. The other five will receive $50 store gift certificates.
The raffle ticket will include a five-dollar coupon for any $50 purchase at Good’s CashSaver. Tickets also may be purchased there, at Trox Gallery and Gifts and the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau office. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills was created earlier this year to help families facing homelessness. The non-profit agency provides food, shelter, counseling and training.
