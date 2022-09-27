As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area.
Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area.
Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.
The high of 78 in Emporia was only one degree above normal for the date.
The only concern may be a lack of rain. None is in the forecast through next weekend. That means Emporia could finish September with 1.06 inches, about two inches below normal.
Tuesday could be the warmest day of the week, with a forecast high of 83. Seventies with sunshine are expected from Wednesday through Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.