Lake County, Florida residents shovel sand into sandbags at PEAR Park in Leesburg on Monday afternoon. They were collecting the sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which is approaching Florida’s west coast.

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area.

Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.

