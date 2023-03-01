Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe has been named First-Team All-MIAA for the third time. She is just the third Lady Hornet to be named First-Team All-MIAA three times and it is her fourth straight All-MIAA recognition.
Jobe is ranked third in the nation in scoring and sixth in steals to lead the MIAA in both categories She is averaging 22.3 points and 3.2 steals per game. She is third in the MIAA in made three-pointers and three-point percentage, and sixth in field goal percentage. She has scored at least 30 points in five different games this season. No other player in the league has more than one 30-point game this year.
Jobe has scored 2,087 points with 374 assists and 297 steals in 111 career games. She is third on the Lady Hornet all-time scoring list. She is ranked second on the ESU career steals list, third on the Lady Hornet career list with 209 made three-pointers and tenth with 360 made free throws. She is eighth in career scoring in MIAA history and has been named MIAA Player of the Week eight times in her career.
She joins Michelle Stueve and Kelly Moten as the only Lady Hornets to earn three First-Team All-MIAA honors. Jobe is the only player in Emporia State history to be named at least Second-Team All-MIAA four times, be the conference Freshman of the Year and the Player of the Year in a career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.