The Emporia State women’s basketball team ended a three-game losing streak and completed the season sweep over Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle with a 77-63 win at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
“We had a great crowd here for the Turnpike Tussle, which is always great to see,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “No matter what anybody’s record is, whenever these two teams get together there’s a lot of energy that goes into it.”
The Lady Hornets came out fast, opening the game on a 7-2 run on a Tre’Zure Jobe 3-pointer and layup and a Victoria Price layup. Washburn would get within two at the 3:38 mark before Emporia State ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 24-16 lead.
Emporia State took its largest lead of the game at 41-25 on a Price layup with 2:07 to play in the second quarter and led 41-28 at the half.
“I feel like we did good on both ends,” Jobe said. “Our defense turned into offense and our offense was how it should have been all season. It felt good to finally see shots go down. We were playing together, moving the ball and it was just great all-around basketball today.”
Each team went on its longest run in the third quarter, going for eight points each. Washburn’s 8-0 run at 4:17 made it a four-point ESU lead. The teams traded 3-pointers before the Lady Hornets went on their run. Price had a layup and Jobe knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to extend the lead back to 12. Emporia State outscored Washburn 19-15 in the final quarter.
Jobe led Emporia State with 30 points. Price joined her in double figures with 23.
“Tre’Zure and Vic set the tone for us today,” Wynn said. “They were both spectacular out there and played tremendous basketball.”
Wynn said he found out early on how important the Turnpike Tussle is to Emporia.
“When I got hired here five years ago, I had to get a new social security card and when I went to the office and gave them my application, they recognized me as the new basketball coach and he said ‘beat the bods,’” Wynn said. “He didn’t say anything else and I understood right then how important this rivalry was.”
Emporia State concludes the regular season at 14-14 overall and 9-13 in the conference. The MIAA Tournament from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. begins on Wednesday, March 1. They will be the No. 7 seed and play No. 10 Central Oklahoma at 8:15 p.m.
“Anything can happen when you get to Kansas City,” Wynn said. “This is the best Division II conference tournament in the country and we get to be a part of it. I think the win today will give us energy and momentum going into Wednesday.”
