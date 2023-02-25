Tre'Zure Jobe

The Emporia State women’s basketball team ended a three-game losing streak and completed the season sweep over Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle with a 77-63 win at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

“We had a great crowd here for the Turnpike Tussle, which is always great to see,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “No matter what anybody’s record is, whenever these two teams get together there’s a lot of energy that goes into it.”

