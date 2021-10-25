The Emporia and Lebo volleyball teams qualified for state after running through their sub-state brackets on Saturday.
The Spartans were the No. 1 seed in their sub-state, which they hosted. They beat No. 16 Salina Central 25-9, 25-11 and then knocked off 25-20, 25-23 to earn a spot in the 5A State Tournament.
Emporia is now 26-9 and will be the No. 6 seed at state, which will be played at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina starting next Friday. The Spartans will play No. 3 Spring Hill at 8:30 a.m., No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas at 11:30 a.m. and No. 7 Seaman at 12:30 p.m. Friday with the semifinals and finals to be played on Saturday.
Lebo was No. 1 in the Waverly sub-state and advanced to the 1A Division II State Tournament with a 25-14, 25-17 win over Hartford and a 25-11, 25-15 win over Southern Coffey County.
The Wolves are now 35-4 and have earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia this weekend. They will play No. 8 Bucklin at 11 p.m., No. 5 Central Christian at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. against Wheatland-Grinnell on Friday. The semifinals and finals will be played on Saturday.
