“It’s a beautiful day! It may be the best day and the best array of different food trucks we’ve had!” exclaimed Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye at Saturday’s sixth Flinthills Mall Food Truck Rally.
Alex, Melissa and Maverick McMillian were enjoying the spring sunshine, dining on crispy chicken sandwiches, fried pickles, and bacon cheese ranch fries from the Kansas Snack Shack food truck.
“We come to every food truck rally,” Melissa McMillian, who works at Maurice’s in the mall, said.
Nine food trucks tempted hungry diners with a wide variety of food. Choices included Kona Ice, Shelby’s Snack Shack, JD’s Pizza, Poppin Squeeze, The Little Nut Hut, Kansas Snack Shack, Lazy Butt BBQ, Mis Antojitos, and Hogman’s BBQ.
“We’ve got a lot of our regular food trucks here today,” Flinthills Mall Marketing Manager Heather Siebert noted. “Some of them have such a great time they want to come back, and we’re glad to have them! The Little Nut House is famous for their lemonades and limeades. They’ve joined us for the first time.”
Petsense held its seasonal Pet Adopt-A-Thon in conjunction with the food truck rally, attracting many pet lovers. Purralot Kitty Rescue offered kittens for adoption, along with Forever Home Pet Rescue and Humane Society of the Flint Hills. Micro-chipping, pet treats, and displays of turtles and snakes were big attractions.
Terri Halfmann, Tim Moore, Shylee Moore, and Lena Halfmann savored their food truck meals. Six-year-old Shylee had a hotdog from Lazy Butt BBQ. Terri Halfmann complimented the sweet and spicy beans and the brisket from Hogman’s BBQ.
“It’s the first time we’ve actually sat down and ate,” Terri Halfmann said.
“We also really like the Damn Good Salad–I think that’s really what it’s called–from Hogman’s and the Poppin Squeeze lemonade,” added Lena Halfmann.
“We got an insider tip from an employee,” Christian Chavez shared. “The Peach Strawberry Lemonade from Poppin Squeeze is great!”
“And the mozzarella sticks from Kansas Snack Shack are fabulous!” Megan Chavez added.
Food truck rallies are held in the spring and fall in the Flinthills Mall parking lot at 16th Avenue and Industrial Road. The upcoming Fall Food-A-Palooza event will feature judging and the People’s Choice awards.
“It’s always a winning event,” Siebert quipped.
“Heather works pretty hard to put these events together,” Frye commented. “Our seventh one–the Food-A-Palooza–is coming on September 23. Come out and join us!”
