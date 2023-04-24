Earth Day at the David Traylor Zoo was cause for a party. Specifically, a Party for the Planet. The annual event was held on Saturday afternoon with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Zoo director Lisa Keith said the purpose of the event was to get people thinking about how they can protect the planet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.