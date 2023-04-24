Earth Day at the David Traylor Zoo was cause for a party. Specifically, a Party for the Planet. The annual event was held on Saturday afternoon with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Zoo director Lisa Keith said the purpose of the event was to get people thinking about how they can protect the planet.
“We all play a role in protecting the planet. I hope today’s event encourages people to make good choices for our planet and our wildlife,” she said.
At a booth showcasing sea turtles, Dr. Rachel Bowes, assistant professor of biology at Emporia State University, answered a variety of questions from children. She said the ocean dwellers are popular because “they are adorable, charismatic and whimsical. What’s not to love?”
“Earth Day is about what little thing can I do to protect animals like sea turtles,” Bowes said. “We know that all drains lead to the ocean, and we know that plastic is a huge detriment to sea turtles because they mistake it for food or get caught in it. So what can I do to prevent plastic from getting to them?”
Pollinators were the subject of another popular booth. Children and adults alike crowded around a glass-encased bee hive to watch the bees at work. They could also touch pollen collected from hive tops, honeycombs and beeswax.
Dr. Joanna Gress, assistant professor of genetics at ESU, brought some of her undergraduate students to talk about pollinators and answer questions. Bees are a focus of research at institutions around the world right now because they are crucial to the ecosystem. Gress said she and her students have been testing a hypothesis that pollen from hemp flowers could serve as a rescue remedy for exposure to pesticides.
“We’re still in the trial stage, but the results so far are promising,” David Claridge, a student engaging in the research study, said.
Other trials are testing the pollen from plants high in antioxidants, such as blueberries, sage, thyme and peppermint.
“Pesticides are everywhere, so being able to find something to offset the toxicity in bees could be so beneficial,” Gress said.
Partygoers could also participate in a plant swap, play animal trivia, learn about recycling, make a bottlecap necklace and plant a sunflower to take home.
