NEW ORLEANS — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back to throw all of two passes Sunday afternoon, and not one but both of them were designed tosses to the running back.

That’s the best way to say it was all typically preseason vanilla in the Chiefs’ 26-24 exhibition loss to New Orleans, and it was a pretty stark difference from the last time the Chiefs stepped on a football field — you know, to play in a Super Bowl.

