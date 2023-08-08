The USD 253 Department of Transportation and Emporia Fire Department teamed up for a bus safety training exercise Tuesday morning at Fire Station 2.

The exercise, which included scenarios to extract passengers in the event of a crash, allowed both the school district and fire department to practice emergency responses to a bus crash. EFD Captain Greg Davis said the department was able to test out new tools, as well as brush up on their skills with tools they use almost every day.

