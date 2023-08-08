The USD 253 Department of Transportation and Emporia Fire Department teamed up for a bus safety training exercise Tuesday morning at Fire Station 2.
The exercise, which included scenarios to extract passengers in the event of a crash, allowed both the school district and fire department to practice emergency responses to a bus crash. EFD Captain Greg Davis said the department was able to test out new tools, as well as brush up on their skills with tools they use almost every day.
Working in two groups, firefighters simulated how to remove a car from underneath the front of the bus and how to disassemble the back, sides and front of the bus and seats to help extract passengers.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said the department will have the bus for around a week and hope to be able to continue training with it for different scenarios, including having the bus on its side or top or on top of a car.
“At the fire department, we really like to build on our skills so today really is, ‘let’s hone our skills on how we do each step of it’ and as the week goes on, we can progress it,” Conley said. “ … How do those basic skills translate into working on an advanced situation like a bus on its side or a car pinned up underneath it?”
When extracting someone from a wreck, Conley said the department's focus is not on getting the patient away from the vehicle, but getting the vehicle away from the patient. To help the crews practice, the department will also be taking apart the front of the bus in order to “save” the driver.
“That gives us more room to operate, it's safer for us, it’s safer for the patient, it’s safer for the technicians and if there are kids in the bus,” he said. “First priority is always safety, safety, safety for everyone.”
The exercise was also good training for the actual event, which is often highly stressful for first responders.
“Whenever there are kids involved, whenever there are multiple patients, it’s always high stress and something you want to put a little more thought into,” Conley said. “So having the opportunity to come in a low-stress situation and practice the low-frequency events, the more reps we get and the more ready we are going to be for an actual event.”
Conley said rescue technicians are able to go to other schools to participate in similar activities, thanks to funding from the City of Emporia. Tuesday’s training was a first for him and a great opportunity for EFD to collaborate with the school system.
“It’s a unique and great opportunity for us to be able to have it here and it's great to be able to work with the school district,” he said. “We know them really well and it’s great to have another avenue to work with them.”
While the bus used in the exercises was still perfectly safe for students, the district was able to sacrifice it for a good cause - thanks to a grant opportunity.
“This was one of our older buses that had higher emissions,” USD 253 Director of Transportation Michelle Charboneau said. “The bus was completely safe, but not environmentally friendly. We received a grant to use toward the purchase of a new bus with lower emissions if we got this one off of the roads.”
Charboneau said the exercise was able to leave the district staff with three lessons: How protected students really are in school buses designed to withstand collisions, how quickly and safely evacuation needs to happen if necessary and how easy it can be to break out of a bus with the proper tools and training.
While the exercise was the first that Charboneau said she and her staff have been able to attend in the 17 years she has worked for USD 253, it is one of many aspects that drivers, paras and other staff members regularly on buses are trained in.
“Our drivers, paras, shop,and office staff attend multiple trainings throughout the year,” she explained. “This includes everything from behavior management, route management, first aid, defensive driving, etc. We try to prepare for as many scenarios as possible. Twice a month, and every activity trip, the students receive evacuation instructions and reminders of the rules. Twice a year, the students practice actual evacuations in a safe [and] controlled environment.”
With the school year quickly approaching, Conley and Charboneau said the best advice they can give to drivers is to stay alert and call 911 in the event of an accident.
“Early access to 911 is always one of the biggest factors,” Conley said. “Good information, every time someone needs to call 911, having the most information they can. We have a great dispatch system and a great first response, so having that first link in the chain of calling 911 really benefits everybody.”
“Inattention is a big factor in drivers passing our stop signs,” Charboneau added. “Please pay attention as though it was your child getting on or off of the bus. Also, a lack of knowledge of when to stop. We have been pushing graphics to help people understand when they are required to stop. If anyone has any questions about when they should be stopping, please give us a call [at] 620-341-2219. We would love to help you learn!”
