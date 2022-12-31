A free children’s choir is coming to Emporia.
Local musician Anna Ryan will be hosting an eight-session children’s choir for area fourth through sixth graders. Ryan, a former music teacher, said she saw many opportunities in Emporia for children with interests in sports, visual arts, painting and more, but not many opportunities for music. So, she decided to change that.
“We needed another option for kids to do that maybe either don’t fit into one of those categories or just want to add on something in addition,” she said.
The children’s choir is geared towards fourth through sixth graders, though Ryan said she may be able to open the choir up to some seventh and eighth graders as well.
“Ideally, in a perfect world, after we have this first session and if it’s successful, then maybe we could add on a younger kid choir, then have the middle school choir and have a high school choir that goes out and tours,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities and ways we could go.”
The choir will also be free to families who wish to participate.
“That was something that was very important to me, that it be free,” Ryan said. “... I wanted this to be open to kids regardless of what their socioeconomic background is.”
Lessons will be held for eight weeks, every Thursday starting on Jan. 12. Sessions will be 45 minutes, from 7 - 7:45 p.m. at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave.
“We ask families to make a commitment for those eight weeks. We thought eight weeks would be enough time to learn some music, but not to take over your life,” Ryan said. “ … Forty-five minutes is a good length of time to keep kids engaged and on task and to have fun, to meet people that they haven’t met yet at that age. It’s also a chance for students to find a community to belong to.”
Ryan has a background in music, with undergraduate degrees in music and theater, a graduate degree in vocal performance and a degree in music and vocal education.
She has also been collaborating with Monika Markus, the EMS music teacher, on music selection for the choir, working to “find that right amount of challenge but not so hard that you can’t get it together in eight weeks.”
Additionally, Ryan and EHS music teacher Sarah Bays are in the process of setting up a concert with both the EHS choir and the children’s choir. While much of the concert is still in the works, Ryan said the choirs plan to sing both individual and group pieces.
“The mission of that is then the kids can hear, ‘Oh wow, this is something that we can aspire to be as a group.’ Something for them to work towards,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the children’s choir is an opportunity for children to find a community and become a part of something bigger.
“Just to give kids a chance, just like you have in sports and dance and theater and other group opportunities, to work with your fellow person towards a common goal. A product that is more impressive coming together than its separate parts,” Ryan said. “... They are creating something that is grander than what they could create on their own.”
Families do not need to sign up for the choir beforehand and are encouraged to simply show up for the first lesson on Jan. 12. For questions, you can also reach Ryan at 620-481-6287 or at annaryan333@gmail.com.
A spaghetti supper fundraiser will be held on Feb. 5 from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s. The choir concert is set for March 9 at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
