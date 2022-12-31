A free children’s choir is coming to Emporia.

Local musician Anna Ryan will be hosting an eight-session children’s choir for area fourth through sixth graders. Ryan, a former music teacher, said she saw many opportunities in Emporia for children with interests in sports, visual arts, painting and more, but not many opportunities for music. So, she decided to change that.

