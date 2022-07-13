Wednesday is National French Fry Day. The humidity will determine whether people in the Emporia area fry outside, or simply bake.
Lyon County should be dry. But Chase and Greenwood Counties have a slight chance for an evening storm.
“Storms may be capable of producing dime-size hail and 50 mph downburst wind gusts,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said.
A stray morning shower dropped 0.04 inches of rain on Emporia Municipal Airport Tuesday. It was the first measurable moisture n 10 days. The high temperature dropped from 98 degrees to 89.
The remainder of the week should have sunny days, with highs climbing to 96 Thursday and Friday. But a 30% chance for rain now is in the forecast for early Sunday.
