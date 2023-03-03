The St. Patrick’s Day Committee Auction is in full swing, as the committee gears up for this year’s celebration in downtown Emporia on March 18.
According to committee member Barb Lowery, instead of their normal live auction at Bruff’s, this year, the organization will be hosting its auction online. The live auction started Wednesday but bidders still have plenty of time to check out this year’s items before the auction closes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
This year, there are 55 items up for auction, including a tasting tour at Trolley House, a $250 Emporia Main Street gift card, vintage ESU athletics memorabilia, a Fudge of the Month membership with Sweet Granada, homemade pies from Evora Wheeler and Dwayne Coble, Blake Shelton tickets and more.
Bidders can set maximum prices to bid automatically or can stay tuned to watch their favorite items.
“If you are free [Tuesday] night at 8 p.m., you can tune in and [items] will close every two or three minutes,” Lowery said. “If someone bids on an item and increases the bid when there’s only, let’s say, ten seconds left, then it will extend it for two more minutes.”
Each year, the St. Patrick’s Day Auction benefits various organizations throughout the community. Lowery said the committee asks each organization what they would like from the proceeds and works to make that happen.
“Of course, our goal is to try to get as close to what they’re asking as possible,” she explained.
This year, the Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Committee is sponsoring 12 local organizations, including:
North Lyon County Veterans Memorial
Buffy Animal Welfare Group
ESU Special Education Event
NTHF (National Teachers Hall of Fame)
Emporia Spartan Boxing Club
In addition to the auction, the committee is also offering sponsorships in $250, $500 and $1,000 donations. For $250, sponsors will get your name and logo on a banner that will be displayed at Town Royal during the parade. For $500, sponsors will be placed on the banner and on social media. For $1,000, sponsors can add on live promotions and even name a leprechaun.
“There is a leprechaun board down at Town Royal and we make a plate for them of whatever they want to name the leprechaun and that hangs down there at Town Royal,” Lowery explained.
On March 18, all are invited to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. at Commercial St. and 4th Ave. Afterward, Lowery said, attendees are welcome to stick around outside Town Royal for a live concert and performance.
“We have two groups of bagpipers coming,” Lowery said. “One is actually going to put on a bit of a concert after the parade.”
For more information or to register for the parade, you can reach Barb Lowery at bternes1@g.emporia.edu or by calling 620-343-0745.
