St. Patrick's Day

The St. Patrick’s Day Committee waves to attendees at the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day Committee Auction is in full swing, as the committee gears up for this year’s celebration in downtown Emporia on March 18.

According to committee member Barb Lowery, instead of their normal live auction at Bruff’s, this year, the organization will be hosting its auction online. The live auction started Wednesday but bidders still have plenty of time to check out this year’s items before the auction closes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

