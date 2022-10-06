Rebecca Snyder

Rebecca Snyder (3) will be one of three Emporia seniors honored on Thursday night.

 Lindsey Herfkens/Special to The Gazette

Two Emporia High School teams are in action on Thursday, with the volleyball team hosting Hillsboro and Great Bend on senior night. Head coach Ping Wang is expecting two good games.

“We had a talk on Monday and I told the girls it’s going to be two tough matches,” Wang said. “Great Bend is always good. We haven’t played them yet and they haven’t been that consistent this year, but you can't judge a team by their record (14-11). We just need to play our game no matter what. Even though they're only a 2A school, Hillsborough is 25-1. I know I just said you can't judge a team on their record, but they have a really solid team and they’re pretty consistent.”

