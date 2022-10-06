Two Emporia High School teams are in action on Thursday, with the volleyball team hosting Hillsboro and Great Bend on senior night. Head coach Ping Wang is expecting two good games.
“We had a talk on Monday and I told the girls it’s going to be two tough matches,” Wang said. “Great Bend is always good. We haven’t played them yet and they haven’t been that consistent this year, but you can't judge a team by their record (14-11). We just need to play our game no matter what. Even though they're only a 2A school, Hillsborough is 25-1. I know I just said you can't judge a team on their record, but they have a really solid team and they’re pretty consistent.”
Emporia will honor its three seniors, Rebecca Snyder, Arianna Hamilton and Delaney Adams tonight.
The boys soccer team will be on the road as it takes on Berean Academy at 4:30 in Elbing. Head coach Victor Ibarra is hoping he has prepared his team well to play against this style of defense.
“I know I sound like a broken record, but a lot of these teams are really defensive,” Ibarra said. “They will drop back six or seven players, stack in the back and allow you to shoot from the outside. I’m hoping what we’ve been working on in terms of being able to take some shots from the outside will be a little better. We want to go into the game making sure we take care of everything we need to.”
The cross country teams will run at El Dorado on Saturday. The top varsity runners will be back in action after receiving a weekend off, and head coach Mike Robinson is hoping that will keep them fresh as the postseason draws near.
“The week off gave them some rest mentally and physically,” Robinson said. “Being that it’s late in the season, that gives them a chance to recover from any bumps and bruises they’ve gotten along the way.”
The El Dorado race is the last one of the regular season, and Robinson feels it is a good one to end on.
“We’ll see a lot of teams from southern and southwest Kansas that we haven’t seen this year outside of Rim Rock,” Robinson said. “We’ll see Great Bend, Liberal and teams like that. It should be good competition for us. The course always plays fast and it’s a good one to end [the regular season] on for sure.”
