EDMOND, OKLA. – Central Oklahoma’s Kelsey Johnson hit a pair of three throws with 0.3 seconds left in the game as the Bronchos rebuffed a 14-point Emporia State comeback to win 74-72 on Saturday.
Karsen Schultz scored a career-high 22 points and Fredricka Sheats added 19 for the Hornets (6-4, 1-3 MIAA), but leading scorer Tre’Zure Jobe didn’t score until there was 4:03 left in the game and was held to just eight, her lowest output of the season.
Central Oklahoma (7-3, 3-1 MIAA) built up a 56-42 lead with 4:05 left in the third quarter, but Emporia State battled back and even took a 70-67 lead with 1:37 to play in the game.
Johnson tied the game at 72-all with 18.5 seconds left and, with the Hornets trying to hold for the last shot, Sheats missed a 3-pointer. However, the Bronchos pulled down the rebound and called a timeout with 1.5 seconds left.
The ball was inbounded to Johnson, who was fouled with 0.3 seconds on the clock and delivered her team a victory from the free-throw line. She led Central Oklahoma with 21 points in the game while Alayzha Knapp had 10.
Emporia State shot 37.7% (26 of 69) compared to Central Oklahoma’s 38.8% (26 of 67). The Bronchos outrebounded the Hornets 51-35.
Emporia State will return home to play Northeastern State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Most recently, the RiverHawks (2-7, 0-3 MIAA) fell to Pittsburg State 65-51.
