My Facebook friends know I am a freak for fresh figs.
I missed the June season completely this year, and almost missed the September one. That’s a bad year, a year with no figs.
My papaw Finney in Beebe, Arkansas, had a large fig tree in his yard. I grew up eating all the fresh figs I could hold and I had no idea how special that would become. Figs were forever.
Once I went off to college, and on to the next college, fresh figs kind of fell off my radar. Then, landing in Tallahassee, Florida, I was thrilled to get fresh figs four months of the year — there was even a fig tree at our apartment complex.
When Andrew and I arrived in Emporia in 1998, I had no idea that would be the last time I saw fresh figs for a good 15 years. In this part of the country, they aren’t very much in demand except in the metropolae.
Sometime around 2012, Andy and I were shopping at the River Market in downtown Kansas City, and there they were. Big, green fresh figs, with one sliced open to show the raspberry jam-colored insides full of cream-colored, soft seeds. I bought a pint and they didn’t make it back to the car. So I went back and bought two more pints and babied them through the next 10 days or so, one fig a day for each of us, sometimes with cream cheese, sometimes with prosciutto. It was heaven.
I soon spoke with Nancy Garcia who was at Reeble’s (now Country Mart) North (now only) and she said that they were really hard to get and extremely seasonal. However, she did manage to get some black figs the following summer, which was fantastic.
As time went on, I developed a small network of fig sellers — mostly Whole Foods stores — and at the end of May I would begin to call their produce sections, weekly, hanging on until I knew the figs were in stock. Then I’d jump in the car, dash to Overland Park, Wichita or Lawrence and buy as many as we could eat before they faded.
Crazy? Probably. But figs are truly delicate. They do not ship well. They do not store well. That’s why they are always dried, sweet and gummy, instead of soft, light and honey-like.
I was so pleased three weeks ago to come across some ripe Brown Turkey figs at the Whole Foods in Leawood. We were in the area running some errands and I started calling every likely place, getting a lot of negative responses until that store confirmed they had some.
I found they had five packages available, but instead of pints, they were half-pints. That’s about seven smallish figs. And the price was twice that of a pint two years ago! Supply and demand? I sadly restricted myself to one half-pint at $6 and was glad to have even a small bit to enjoy.
Last week, we were in Lawrence for an art fair. Out came the phone, calls were made and — score — The Merc had just a few black figs left. Dark purple outside, creamy green and pink on the inside. Excellent with blue cheese and pecans.
Again, at the half-pint, but this time only $5. Knowing these could be the last fresh figs I would have until next summer — possibly even the summer after that — I went for a full pint. I wish I’d bought four.
Three of those figs never made it past the Douglas County line, but the remainder I swore to dedicate to a special recipe I had just seen in Food & Wine magazine. Was it worth it? Probably. The cake was incredible, especially with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. If I have enough raw figs for my personal delectation and enough for this cake, I will definitely make it again.
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
Chocolate and Fig Cake
1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), melted and cooled to room temperature, plus more for greasing
3/4 cup all-purpose flour (about 3 1/4 ounces), plus more for dusting
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa (about 1 5/8 ounces)
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped 70-percent cacao bittersweet chocolate (2 1/2 ounces)(or your choice)
4 to 12 ounces fresh figs, stemmed and cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch slices
Powdered sugar, for garnish
Unsweetened whipped cream, for serving
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom and sides of an 8-inch springform pan or round cake pan with butter. If using a springform pan, line bottom with parchment paper, and grease parchment with butter. Dust pan and parchment with flour, tapping out excess.
If using a round cake pan, make easy-lift handles out of parchment paper: Cut 2 strips of parchment that extend beyond the edges of the pan, and overlap them, forming an “X” shape. Place in bottom of buttered pan, top with parchment round, and grease paper with butter. Dust pan and parchment with flour, tapping out excess. (Luckily, I have a springform pan. Much easier)
Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Beat granulated sugar and butter with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-low speed until well combined, about 30 seconds.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition (if you can get yard eggs or even duck eggs, now is the time to use them). Add vanilla. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until batter lightens in color and is fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Fold in flour mixture by hand until all dry ingredients are incorporated. Fold in chopped chocolate. (I had some 90-percent cacao chocolate chips in the pantry, so I used them. I like really dark chocolate)
Pour batter into prepared pan, and smooth top using an offset spatula (I don’t have one, so I kind of jiggled the pan a bit). [Stem and slice the figs — F&W forgot that part], arranging 2 to 3 slices, slightly overlapping, in center of cake.
Arrange remaining fig slices, slightly overlapping, in a circle around cake, about 1/2 inch from edge of pan. (I only had so many figs, and I sliced them thickly, so I just put them where I wanted to. Next time, I think I’ll just halve them and float them on top like little boats)
Bake cake in preheated oven until just set but still slightly jiggly in center, 34 to 38 minutes. Let cake cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 2 hours.
If using a springform pan, gently run an offset spatula (or thin, flexible spatula) around edge of pan, and carefully remove sides. If using a round cake pan, let cake cool completely before using handles to gently remove cake from pan. (Center will remain slightly soft even when cool.)
Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with unsweetened whipped cream.
