TOPEKA – Seven Spartans are headed to state after the Emporia High girls wrestling team took second place at the Washburn Rural regional on Saturday.
Evelin Geronimo (109), Madelynn Griffin (126) and Virginia Munoz (138) each won their regional championships while Azia Obregon (115) and Megan Olson (235) finished second. Katina Keosybounheuang (120) placed third in her weight class and Kiana Flores-Delgado (155) was fourth.
Griffin was named a regional wrestler of the year while Olson earned her third trip to the state meet.
“I am so proud of all the girls to get out here and compete, trying to make it to state,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “They all battled and left everything they had on the mat.”
No. 9 Emporia was one of 16 teams at the regional, which included No. 3 Washburn Rural and No. 4 Derby. Washburn Rural took first place with 220.5 points while the Spartans earned 150.5. Derby was third at 93.0.
Emporia will compete at the Class 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City on Feb. 23-24.
“We still have to stay humble, focused and continue to work hard this upcoming week,” Russell said. “We will continue to work on the basics, mental preparedness and strategies. I know I say this every week, Coach Tovar and myself are so proud of these ladies. They go out and give it everything they have and then some.”
