In the opening race of the 2022 cross country season, the Emporia State women placed second and the men third at the JK Gold Classic hosted by Wichita State.
Freshman Tayler Williams was the top placer for the Emporia State women with a tenth-place finish at the RAFT Golf Course in Augusta. All six Hornet women placed in the top 25 out of the 46 runners entered in the race.
Williams ran 19:49.9 over the five kilometers for her top ten finish. Sophomore Irina Honc was the second Hornet across the line in 20:27.8 to place 13th while freshman Ayden Kearney was 15th in 21:31.5 in her first collegiate race. Sophomore Mason Bina ran 21:48.6 to place 19th overall and senior Hannah Showalter was 21st in 22:02.9 to round out the Emporia State scoring.
A trio of sophomores finished in the top 20 for the Hornet out of the 49 runners in the men's race. Tyler Swift was 13th, Jaime Diaz finished 15th and Cody Achilles placed 20th for Emporia State.
Swift's time over the six-kilometer course was 19:11.7 while Diaz ran 19:26.3 as the top 18 finishers all cracked 20 minutes. Achilles turned in a 20:07.0 for his 20th place finish. Sophomore Corbin Liermann was 26th overall in a time of 20:47.6 and freshman Treyton Laurance was 34th in a time of 21:34.7 to round out the scoring for the Hornet men.
Emporia State will be back in action in two weeks at the Southern Stampede on the campus of Missouri Southern in Joplin, Mo. The first race of the day on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course is set for 8:00 a.m. with the Emporia State women set to run at 8:30 a.m. and the men at 9:45 a.m.
