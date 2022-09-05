Tyler Swift ESU XC
Courtesy ESU Athletics

In the opening race of the 2022 cross country season, the Emporia State women placed second and the men third at the JK Gold Classic hosted by Wichita State.

Freshman Tayler Williams was the top placer for the Emporia State women with a tenth-place finish at the RAFT Golf Course in Augusta. All six Hornet women placed in the top 25 out of the 46 runners entered in the race.

