For the first time since 2007, the Emporia State men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hornets earned an at-large bid and will be the No. 7 seed in the Central Region that will be hosted by top-seeded Northwest Missouri. The Hornets will play second-seeded Northern State out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Saturday, March 11 at 2:15 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.