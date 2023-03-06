For the first time since 2007, the Emporia State men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hornets earned an at-large bid and will be the No. 7 seed in the Central Region that will be hosted by top-seeded Northwest Missouri. The Hornets will play second-seeded Northern State out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Saturday, March 11 at 2:15 p.m.
“This has been a goal since we took over a last-place program in 2018,” head coach Craig Doty said. “We wanted to get to a point where this community could be excited and proud of this team. This is about more than just basketball but from a winning standpoint, it took a little time. This league is really good and our guys stepped up to the plate and built a resume that was good enough and that’s a huge credit to them.”
Emporia State and Northern State have played just twice previously, with both prior meetings coming in postseason play when both schools were in the NAIA. This will be the first meeting between the two since the first round of the 1961 NAIA Tournament.
“This is really special,” junior center Mason Thiessen said. “It’s been the goal we’ve had all season. We have an empty spot in our practice gym and our coach alludes to it whenever we’re not doing the stuff we should be. That’s the standard right now but we’re not done yet. We want to make some waves in that regional and see where we can go.”
The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Emporia State as it awaited its fate after falling to Northwest Missouri in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament on Saturday. But they are glad to be where they are right now.
“You hear a lot of different possibilities and you’re thinking over the last 24 hours if you could have done something different,” sophomore guard Kaden Evans said. “But it feels good to be where we’re at now and we feel what we’ve done this year has shown that we’re ready to play against the competition in the tournament.”
Emporia State will enter the matchup with a 22-8 record while Northern State is 24-6. The Hornets will prepare in the days ahead and Doty knows it will be no easy task.
“We watched one full game of them in their conference tournament and they’re just as talented as Northwest Missouri, even if they don’t have the pedigree in terms of multiple national championships,” Doty said. “They shoot the ball really well and it’s going to be a big-time battle.”
Getting to this point has been quite an accomplishment for a team that graduated 45 points per game from last season in Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner. Doty said it was a credit to the culture guys that have been in Emporia for a number of years.
“Other than the people in our locker room, I don’t think anybody expected us to be here,” Doty said. “We lost 45 points per game from our backcourt and you wonder how you’re going to replace that. But I think it’s a testament to our culture guys like Kaden Evans, Mason Thiessen and Gage McGuire that have been in the program for multiple years that we can plug and play guys like Owen Long and Alijah Comithier while also continuing to grow those who were role players last year into more featured positions. It was certainly a group effort along the way, but you can’t just infiltrate places with talent. You have to have culture, toughness and expectation and we’ve been able to grow those things over the last five years to get to this point.”
Emporia State knows it will be hanging a banner in White Auditorium. Evans said what it reads is now up to them.
“We talked about it earlier before we came in here [to watch the selection show],” Evans said. “We need to set our minds right away to what we want to put on that banner. It’s going to be cool to hang the banner up, but we control what it says.”
