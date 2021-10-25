The Emporia Eastside Community Group resumed one of its signature fundraising events on Saturday at the Emporia Recreation Center — the biannual fish fry.
After a two-year hiatus, the time was right to bring it back said group representative Al Slappy.
“We usually do this twice a year, but because of the pandemic we haven’t held one since October 2019,” he said. “It’s a chance for people to come eat some good food and learn more about the group.”
The Emporia Eastside Community Group’s primary focus is on the Eastside Memorial Park, a space that was underused and underfunded located at 9th Avenue and East Street. In 2004, the group established the East 9th Avenue Park Fund at the Emporia Community Foundation and began raising money for improvements.
“It takes some of the burden off the city for improvements to the park,” Slappy said. “And it gives the Eastside community some ownership, some investment in the space.”
Since 2004, the group has funded a new playground, shelter house, off-street parking and, just this summer, a basketball court. The park also serves as a community gathering place for holidays and other celebrations.
“We hold Easter egg hunts and a Memorial Day barbeque for the public at the park,” Slappy said. “This year we were able to hold a Juneteenth celebration which we plan to make an annual event.”
Money raised from the fish frys and other fundraisers are split between the ECF fund and the group, with the latter used for community events and educational efforts. The group has published two books about the history of Black people in Emporia, including E.J. Alexander who donated the land that is now Camp Alexander.
“I think it’s a positive thing for members of the community to share experiences from different cultures,” Slappy said. “We’re honored to carry the torch and pass it along to our kids and grandkids.”
The Emporia Eastside Community Group has been selected to participate in ECF’s Match Day on Nov. 15. All donations received on that day will be matched by ECF. Visit emporiamatchday.com for more information.
Learn more about the Emporia Eastside Community Group by searching the name on Facebook.
