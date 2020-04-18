I don’t work the front lines anymore; I support them!
I encourage them, motivate them and aid them in providing the best services they can. I research, I listen and then act quickly.
I started my career out in mental health, I worked with children with Serious Emotional Disturbance, transitioned to frontline work in the foster care system, completed a four-year tour with a frontline poverty-fighting agency, was a director for a Children’s Advocacy Center and now work at CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness in Community Mental Health in development.
I remember laying in bed one night — tears running down my face, anxiety, stress, worry all just built up inside of me wondering, “What other career choices do I have?”
Was I as tough as I said I was? Was “tough” even the right word? Was I making a difference? Was this worth it?
My mom always talked about living this life so that when it ended one person — just ONE — would stand up and say, “My life was better because of her.”
I watch as workers hold team meetings, talk about domestic violence stats on the rise with the pandemic, teen suicide attempts in our community increasing during this pandemic. They are working nights to make sure essential personnel have an opportunity to receive an intake. They wonder if there are children who are being abused because of the pandemic. They struggle with, “Can I make a difference?”
When the brainstorming and meetings are over, they pick up and they go back to work.
I witness the burnout. I see the tears. I understand their struggle. I know their homes suffer because they gave everything away at the office. I know firsthand, there are days, workers in the helping field ask the same questions I asked myself. I can’t answer for them, but after a lot of years, I am finally able to answer the question for myself, “Am I enough?”
All it took was a different perspective.
Yes, I am making a difference, because they are making a difference. I am tough, just not in the fighter way — definitely more of a hugger — but in the heart way. My toughness comes from wanting to see families succeed, wanting to see kids’ futures obtained. My toughness comes from family, from friends, from watching amazing people wake up every day with the goal of listening, supporting, encouraging, protecting and advocating for people so that they can live a life that, at the end of the day, allows just ONE person to stand up and say, “My life was better because of you.”
I say with confidence and pride that if you need support or you are struggling, that I know amazing, selfless people, with passion and a sincere desire to help. People who wake up every day to make sure you are safe, you are heard and you know someone cares. People who love to celebrate your success. People who love to support your goals; and love to help you make the life you choose.
When you’re ready to start the conversation, they are waiting on the frontline, to support you, encourage you and motivate you to be your best.
