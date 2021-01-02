The past 12 months have been filled with loss, hardship and turmoil for many around the world, but 2020 was not without its fair share of positive news and developments.
This week, The Gazette asked readers to share some of their favorite happenings from the year — and thankfully — the responses were overwhelming.
Around the area, a few found hope through the improved health of their loved ones.
“My husband survived cancer,” wrote Tanya Postlethwaite in a comment to the Gazette’s Facebook page. “My mom survived her 2nd heart surgery. I’m still cancer free. Family is alive, safe and well.”
“My son with spina bifida learned to crawl and walk!” added Katy Beemer.
Others found a source of joy in the growth of their families.
“Jan. 2020 started off on an amazing note as we moved to a new home in the first weeks and this sweet little guy completed our family at the end of the month,” posted Angela Marcotte along with a picture of her new son. “The rest of the year got weird, but never dull! New baby, house, puppy, and camper have kept us busy and this little guy makes the whole family smile every day.”
“I got married on Halloween, my husband and I bought our first house, I graduated with my masters degree, and I lost 35lbs!” said Brandi Schneider.
Despite all the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, fulfillment and success were found by more than a few local business owners in both online and in-person settings.
“Honestly I’ve had 5 times more work in 2020 than I had in 2019,” commented Toni Haggard. “I do market research for a firm in Los Angeles and also one in Bartlesville. I work from home here in Emporia so this year hasn’t been strange for me at all as far as work goes. It’s been a great year.”
“I fulfilled my dream of owning an art gallery and gift shop in downtown Emporia,” wrote Kaila Mock. “I opened the doors to my dream business 2 weeks before the shutdown, but was able to think on my feet and adapt to the changes as best as I could. I have enjoyed every single moment of small business ownership this year (even the scary, exhausting, and overwhelming ones), and my Thankful Tank is overflowing because of the support of this amazing community! I have genuinely loved helping customers find a perfect treasure for themselves or someone special, and seeing local artists bursting with confidence due to increased sales and attention has been a true highlight of my life! I can’t wait to see what 2021 brings for Trox Gallery and Gifts!”
And while some may not have been able to enjoy 2020 as much as planned, they still appreciated the year for opening a new chapter in their lives — and renewing a bit of excitement — for the months ahead.
“I fulfilled my dream of earning dual degrees from Emporia State University and landed a dream job in my field of study,” said Cherie Crisp.
“I graduated college and started my career as a new nurse during a crazy pandemic!” added Rylie Rae Templeton.
“I retired from 32 years of teaching and got my dream retirement job taking care of a sweet baby boy for some friends,” posted Shandi Schierling. “My daughter and son-in-law bought a new house too. We have counted our blessings for sure!
