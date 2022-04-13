Emporia’s economy is either the strongest it’s been in years, or “very weak.”
The two views were part of the same financial report presented to the City Commission during a lunch-hour study session Wednesday.
“I would say you’re in the best financial condition you’ve been in for two decades,” city financial advisor Greg Vahrenberg said.
He outlined an annual “debt profile and financial overview”, showing the balances in nearly every city fund have grown in recent years.
For instance, the city general fund had $13,046 at the end of 2005. It ended last year with more than $4.7 million.
But the comment about economic weakness also was part of the overview. It comes from Standard & Poor’s in a credit rating report on the city’s general obligation bonds. That word “weak” irks Vahrenberg.
“They use that language for a lot of cities,” he said. Analysts told him, “To get to a description of a strong local economy, you almost have to be in a major metro area,” such as in Johnson County.
The same S&P report also describes Emporia as having a “somewhat weak, but growing, economy with growing employment opportunities.”
But Vice Mayor Danny Gifer noted S&P left out Simmons Pet Food in a list of the city’s biggest employers.
Vahrenberg suggested the city could issue a new $10 million bond package and save money by paying it off in 10 years at or below its annual level, instead of 15 to 20.
Mayor Becky Smith came down on the optimistic side, calling the overall report good news.
The financial review was one of several items considered Wednesday. Another was a new plan to offer water and sewer line warranties.
HomeServe, a company based in Connecticut, wants to enroll residents in three different plans to guard against unexpected repairs.
Water lines would be covered for $6.49 per month, sewer lines for $8.49 and general indoor plumbing for $9.99.
Wes Preston with HomeServe said the program would be run by the private company, with customers calling a center in Tennessee to report problems instead of the city.
“The homeowners program is 100% voluntary,” Preston said. The question is whether Emporia city logos can appear on three promotional mailings from HomeServe.
Preston assured the commission that there would be no phone calls on the order of the often-mocked car warranty offers.
Commissioners also discussed a working agreement between the Emporia Recreation Commission and the Jones Aquatic Center for this summer. The swimming pool plans a 20th anniversary “birthday bash” with free admission in July.
But a proposal for artist Deon Morrow to paint murals on the bandstand at Las Casitas Park brought resistance from the commission.
“You guys didn’t run this by Las Casitas Park Committee?” Susan Brinkman asked. She said she was speaking for new commissioner Erren Harter, who was absent for most of the meeting.
Promoters admitted they didn’t know there was such a thing. Brinkman added that committee members want to offer their own design suggestions.
“You all need to meet in the middle and then come back,” she said.
