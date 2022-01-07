Emporia was on the high side of area snowfall Thursday. Now all drivers and sidewalk shovelers have to do is wait for it to melt.
The National Weather Service says two weather stations around Emporia had an average 2.3 inches of snow Thursday. Abilene was higher at three inches. Council Grove was lower, at 1.5 inches.
But a clear sky over a snowy landscape can bring an ice-cold morning. Emporia Municipal Airport stood at five degrees as sunrise approached Friday, with a wind chill of five below zero.
The wind is flipping from north to south, to warm things up a bit Friday. But temperatures should remain below freezing, with a forecast high of 27 degrees.
Saturday will be more seasonal, with a high of 49. Mid-50s are expected to return by the middle of next week, with no precipitation likely before next Thursday.
