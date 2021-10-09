The regular season for volleyball is coming to a close as a couple of area teams called it a wrap this week.
Others will be preparing for their last matches and anticipating the postseason.
Northern Heights, Chase County, Lebo and Olpe will be in action next week.
Area teams had a tough go last week. Only two won their matches.
Olpe prevailed in a close contest against Waverly, 25-21, 25-22, improving its record to 10-17.
Eagles sophomore Grace Coughlin recorded five kills while senior libero Mary Wecker had 10 digs.
Olpe is at home next week against a strong Flinthills team (21-5).
Madison defeated Marais des Cygnes Valley 25-23, 23-18 to win its final match of 2021.
Northern Heights split with a competitive Osage City team (15-11) winning 22-25, 25-13, 25-20 and falling 25-23, 26-24, its record now at 15-11.
The Wildcats will host Lyndon (8-13) on Tuesday for Senior Night and try to notch a final regular-season victory.
Chase County faced a formidable West Franklin squad (22-7) at home and coming up on the short end 25-19, 25-10 and 25-7, 26-24. The Bulldogs fell to 2-13.
Chase County concludes its regular season next week at Mission Valley (5-19).
Lebo’s varsity team lost a home match against Topeka’s Northeast Kansas Saints HomeSchool 22-25, 26-24, 25-23.
The Wolves dropped to 19-4 and play next Thursday against Peabody-Burns (4-19) or Marion (19-13).
Hartford lost in a hard-fought final match to Melvern 25-21, 23-25, 25-18. It was the Jaguars’ last match of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.