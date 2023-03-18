Brooke Landreth opened Mindful Arts Studio in February with the goal of helping children and adults put their thoughts down on paper — by drawing or painting.
Landreth has been an artist for years, completing paintings for local organizations — including the American Legion, CrossWinds and Street Cats Club — as well as teaching the Wine and Design classes at the American Legion. She also holds a bachelor’s in psychology with a focus in art therapy from Emporia State University and has worked in social work for over five years.
Her own art — which varies from commissioned paintings of loved ones for funerals to pop surrealism — adorns the walls of her new studio, located at 802 W. 6th Ave., where she now plans on hosting individual and group classes for youth and adults.
“I do little niche classes for birthday parties, weddings, one-time classes,” Landreth explained. “Extended classes are a weekly thing where they come in and they learn about the different elements and principles of design. They get to experiment with their art and learn about composition and how to create what they enjoy.”
Additionally, Landreth plans to offer classes for children to help supplement art education, especially for children who may not attend traditional schooling.
“I know that that’s kind of a gap right now,” she said. “Most of the art classes in town are more craftsy and not really to learn how to create their own pieces someday, so that’s kind of the goal of each class with the kid is to help them learn to create their own pieces.”
Landreth said her art has sustained her in times when she didn’t have employment, and she hopes to pass that down to the next generation of artists.
“At one point, I lost my job because of a shutdown of a group home I worked at for foster care and I ended up selling $5,000 of art that was able to last me until I shipped out for basic training for the Army,” she said. “I don’t think I could have made it without that $5,000, so giving them a tool to use, something to put in their pocket in case of an emergency later on in their lives.”
Mindful Arts Studio is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
