Brooke Landreth opened Mindful Arts Studio in February with the goal of helping children and adults put their thoughts down on paper — by drawing or painting.

Landreth has been an artist for years, completing paintings for local organizations — including the American Legion, CrossWinds and Street Cats Club — as well as teaching the Wine and Design classes at the American Legion. She also holds a bachelor’s in psychology with a focus in art therapy from Emporia State University and has worked in social work for over five years.

