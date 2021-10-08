The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas approved the submission of a grant proposal to receive federal funding to build a microfactory in Emporia Friday morning.
RDA President Kent Heermann said the U.S. Economic Development Agency’s Building Back Better Regional Challenge offered 80/20 funding up to $5 million for building acquisition and renovation.
Emporia’s proposal is to build a microfactory approximately 30,000 square feet in size at a 7.9-acre tract on West Sixth Avenue west of Overlander Street owned by Emporia Enterprises. The total cost of the project would be $2.7 million, with $540,000 coming from a local source.
Heermann said that the building would likely be divided into a few 5,000-10,000-square-foot work spaces. He said the ideal business for the facility would be one that is in the early stages of developing a product and requires a small-scale, affordable, temporary space to manufacture it until it grows to the point that it can move to a larger building.
“The grant covers the majority of the capital expense of the building, and so by doing that, the theory is that it reduces the cost of the release payment during those early years of doing your prototyping and developing, so the only costs that the tenant would have would be shared utility, shared insurance, etc.,” he said.
He added that there would be an opportunity to partner with the Kansas State University Technology Development Institute, which would provide third- and fourth-year engineering students to help the businesses in the facility with prototyping products.
“It’s a good way to tap into those resources that are there at K-State through that TDI,” Heermann said.
If Emporia’s proposal is selected to move on to the next step of the process, it would submit an application in March.
The RDA of East Central Kansas would be responsible for its $540,000 portion of the cost, which could be in cash or in-kind material or equipment. Heermann said that he would go to “the usual suspects” — such as the Emporia City and Lyon County commissions, local businesses, etc. — for assistance in raising those funds.
RDA Chairman Jon Geitz said that Heermann’ last day in the office would tentatively be Jan. 14, 2022, assuming a new president had been hired by then and had been able to shadow Heermann an adequate amount. Heermann announced his retirement in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.