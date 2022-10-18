Colleagues, students, mentees and friends gathered at the Admire Community Building on Sunday afternoon to honor Ann Birney and Joyce Thierer upon their retirement from Ride Into History.
Birney and Thierer founded Ride Into History in 1999, bringing what they call “sneaky history” to audiences of all ages. Translating extensive research into engaging storytelling, the duo performed as famous historical figures such as Amelia Earhart and Calamity Jane as well as original characters that are composites of women from the past.
Sunday’s event was a surprise party to celebrate their work and a passing of the torch.
Now that the duo are retired, Ride Into History will consolidate with the Kansas Alliance of Historic Performers. Birney said KAHP was the right choice at the right time.
“We’ve been talking about succession for quite a long time, at least 10 years,” she said. “Turning it over to the Alliance feels great. They are the right group to take over.”
“Ride Into History morphing into the Alliance is not sad for me,” she said. “I sit here and I see more than a dozen people who are going to be out on the road performing and getting people excited about history.”
Belinda Adams, KAHP secretary, said she is looking forward to the newly combined organization.
“They’ve worked to establish high-quality, accurate, professional performances. The Alliance was established with the same standards. Now we’re combining resources to encourage people to understand the people who made this nation great,” Adams said.
Keyta Kelly became involved in historical reenactments when she attended a Ride Into History workshop in Leavenworth. The Leavenworth County courthouse was undergoing extensive renovations and an open house was planned upon completion. Reenactments were to be part of the festivities and Kelly, a lawyer from Tonganoxie, volunteered to participate. Birney and Thierer trained the volunteers and awakened Kelly’s interest in history.
“They did a performance, and I was in awe. They made history enjoyable to me for the first time,” she said. “I was never a history buff, but I love stories. Ann and Joyce bring history alive by telling stories. I was learning and enjoying myself. I was hooked.”
Bringing history to life is a lifelong passion for Birney and Thierer. Both have Ph.D. degrees, Birney in American and Women’s Studies and Thierer in American History. Birney was a librarian, then an administrator and faculty member for a library program before making Ride Into History her full-time job. Thierer was also a librarian before becoming a professor of American History at Emporia State University where she taught for more than 20 years. Both women have published extensively and won numerous awards for their scholarship and performances.
Although they will no longer be performing, Birney said they will continue to coach performers. They are also excited to get more involved with local activities and initiatives in Admire.
“There are a lot of opportunities for progress here,” Birney said. “We are active in Admire Community Pride and we’re looking forward to supporting their efforts.”
Spending time with family is also on the agenda, especially now that two of their sons have moved nearby.
“We have kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids in the area now, so we’ll be keeping busy,” Birney said.
