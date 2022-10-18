Colleagues, students, mentees and friends gathered at the Admire Community Building on Sunday afternoon to honor Ann Birney and Joyce Thierer upon their retirement from Ride Into History.

Birney and Thierer founded Ride Into History in 1999, bringing what they call “sneaky history” to audiences of all ages. Translating extensive research into engaging storytelling, the duo performed as famous historical figures such as Amelia Earhart and Calamity Jane as well as original characters that are composites of women from the past.

