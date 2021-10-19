Those who have lost friends and family to COVID-19 will have a new way to honor their loved ones this year.
The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, Newman Regional Health and Lyon County Public Health are teaming up to provide a community ofrenda in memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and they’re asking people in the area to participate.
“We would like to take a moment to remember those in our community that have lost their battle to COVID, and so we thought an opportunity that might be fitting for us is to do a community COVID ofrenda,” said Jessica Buchholz, community development coordinator at Emporia Main Street. “The ofrenda comes into play because our community will be celebrating Día de los Muertos, which is Day of the Dead (in Spanish).”
An ofrenda (Spanish for “offering”) is a traditional component of the Día de los Muertos celebration and is an altar that people set up to honor their lost loved ones. Typically, an ofrenda features a photo of the deceased as well as some of their belongings and perhaps even some of their favorite foods.
“We wanted to take that concept and we wanted to put together an ofrenda that focused on how COVID has impacted our community,” Buchholz said.
From now through Nov. 2, community members who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 — whether or not those loved ones are local — can bring a framed and labeled photograph of that individual as well as any non-perishable items relevant to them to the Emporia Main Street office (727 Commercial St.) or the United Way of the Flint Hills office (702 Commercial St.). Those items will then be displayed in the community ofrenda at 915 Commercial St.
The community ofrenda will also be incorporated into HOTT’s Día de los Muertos celebration in the 900 block of Commercial Street from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. There will also be a parade that day from Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street to 11th Avenue and Commercial Street beginning at 10:30 a.m. and downtown trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
“I do feel like it is such a great holiday because it really is a celebration of life,” Buchholz said. “ … The pandemic has affected us all in different ways and we still want to celebrate those loved ones. That’s what Día de los Muertos is truly about: celebrating the lives of those who have passed on and remembering them and honoring them. So we’re just really excited to be able to be a part of the local celebration and we hope we can offer an opportunity to kind of ease some of that loss for those who have endured it.”
For more information about the community ofrenda, visit geadisasterrelieffund.org or call the Emporia Main Street office at 620-340-6430. For more information about the HOTT Día de los Muertos celebration, visit emporiamainstreet.com/events/dia-de-los-muertos.
