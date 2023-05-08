The Emporia High School boys golf took second at their home invite at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Monday afternoon.
Emporia finished with a team score of 330. Washburn Rural finished first with a 303.
Nolan Jacob led the Spartans individually with an 81. He felt putting kept him alive through most of the day.
“I didn’t start very hot but I kept battling the whole day,” Jacob said. “It wasn’t my best performance but it’s good any time you place. My putting definitely kept me alive. I didn’t hit the ball very well off the tee, but the putter really helped.”
Head coach Rick Eckert noted Jacob is starting to gain confidence with his swing that wasn’t there earlier in the spring.
“He’s making progress,” Eckert said. “The shots are becoming more consistent, but he’s still having issues with making some really big errors. I think he’s starting to get a better grasp on his swing for this spring and it’s making a big difference because he’s starting to be more confident when he stands over the ball, and that’s what we’ve been lacking the last couple of weeks.”
Brayden Bowen shot an 82 to finish 11th. It was a season-best score for him.
“I felt like I played really good today,” Bowen said. “I feel like there was a home course advantage. Things went good overall and I was able to make a good number of putts today.”
Emporia was without its best player the last few weeks, Caden Massey, who had a tight back during warmups and withdrew from the tournament. Having Bowen step up like he did was big for the team.
“Today was an important day for him because he really stepped up and helped us out when we needed him,” Eckert said. “You always wait to see who will step up when you need somebody and he did it today. I was really proud of him for that.”
Hudson Sauder had an 83 and Will Walker ended with an 84.
Next up for Emporia will be its regional at the Lake Shawnee Golf Course on Monday, May 15. Eckert hopes to see the team make more progress before then.
“We’re seeing progress across the board, not nearly as much as I would like to,” Eckert said. “But some of the things we’ve been working on are starting to show. We only have six more days to make sure we have everything figured out, but at least we’re moving in the right direction.”
