JOPLIN, MO. – Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner put up more impressive scoring numbers Saturday as the Emporia State men’s basketball team knocked off Missouri Southern 85-72.
Buchanan scored 38 points with four rebounds and three assists while Turner added another 22 points and four rebounds. The Hornets (14-3, 9-2 MIAA) won their seventh straight, their best winning winning streak in league play since the 2006-07 season.
It was the 13th game in a row that Buchanan scored at least 20 and the fifth time this season that he has put up more than 30. Meanwhile, Turner’s performance moved him into 21st in Emporia State’s all-time career scoring list.
The game featured eight ties and six lead changes, most of which came in the first half. The Lions (8-6, 5-3 MIAA) led 41-40 at the break before the Hornets took a 44-43 lead with 17:40 remaining in the game. They never surrendered that advantage, although it would not reach double digits until there was less than a minute to play.
Emporia State outscored Missouri Southern 45-31 in the second half while shooting 45% (27 of 60) for the game and 43.5% (10 of 23) from 3-pointer range. The Hornets also shot an imprssive 95.5% (21 of 22) from the free-throw line.
Brenden Van Dyke contributed a further 10 points, five rebounds and two steals to the Emporia State cause. Kaden Evans had five points to go along with eight rebounds and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had seven rebounds and four points.
Stan Scott led the Lions with 29 points. Avery Taggart and Lawson Jenkins joined him in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Missouri Southern went 37.5% (24 of 64) from the field.
The Hornets will wrap up their three-game road trip with a visit to Washburn in Topeka at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Ichabods (10-6, 7-3 MIAA) defeated Pittsburg State 80-79 on Saturday and will host Northwest Missouri State on Monday.
