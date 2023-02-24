Screen Shot 2023-02-24 at 1.09.55 PM.png
Courtesy photo

The Cottages at Holiday Resort are under new ownership and soon, a new name. 

Cory Haag, founder and owner at Haag Management Inc., told The Gazette that paperwork was signed Friday for the 48 patio homes located at 2700 W. 30th Ave. The purchase does not include the Holiday Resort assisted living and nursing home community located just down the street. 

