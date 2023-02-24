The Cottages at Holiday Resort are under new ownership and soon, a new name.
Cory Haag, founder and owner at Haag Management Inc., told The Gazette that paperwork was signed Friday for the 48 patio homes located at 2700 W. 30th Ave. The purchase does not include the Holiday Resort assisted living and nursing home community located just down the street.
"It has been owned for the past 20 or so years by an out-of-state owner and I've been talking for years about wanting to purchase it if the opportunity ever came up," Haag said. "We're excited to have local ownership and the local aspect to it."
The Cottages — which will soon be called the Lakeview Patio Homes — are four-plex patio homes that let active seniors enjoy a country-like setting in Emporia. The homes consist of one and two bedroom apartments and are furnished with complete kitchens including a refrigerator and stove, a stackable washer and dryer, ceiling fans, tiled floors in the bathroom and kitchen, and carpeting throughout the remainder of the home.
Haag said he's very excited to take over the property, which he described as sitting in a "beautiful area." He's looking forward to landscaping and bringing some added value to the residents.
"That's where my enjoyment comes is going in and doing those upgrades," he said.
Haag said the homes have been well-maintained by Holiday Resort administrator Mike Kerbs, making it easy to go in and make renovations and updates as needed.
"Mike and the out-of-state owner have been very generous and have done a tremendous job of providing the highest quality of living over there," he said.
The purchase also includes the Clubhouse, which overlooks the pond on the property and provides a gathering space for residents and their families.
"I think the geese come with the purchase, too," Haag joked. "I told them I didn't want them but they said, 'we can't control those.'"
Lakeview Patio Homes will keep working off the existing waiting list moving forward. Haag said there is currently a fairly long waiting list for people interested in the properties.
"Our big thing is just to make it the nicest, cleanest, safest area we can for the people who live here and move here to Emporia," he said. "That's our ultimate goal is to make sure the tenant is being taken care of."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.