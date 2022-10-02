The Emporia High School volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament in Junction City on Saturday.
Three of Emporia’s four victories came in two sets, as the Lady Spartans defeated Manhattan (25-13, 25-12), Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), and Junction City (25-19, 25-21). The team needed three sets to defeat Topeka-Hayden (25-11, 21-25, 25-22).
