The Emporia State football team will make its sixth post-season appearance in the last nine seasons as it takes on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.
The bowl will kick-off on Dec. 4 in Texarana, Ark.
The Hornets finished the regular season 6-5 with four of their losses coming by a total of 17 points. The Savage Storm went 8-3 with their three losses coming by a combined 11 points.
This is the first meeting on the football field between Emporia State and Southeastern Oklahoma. The two teams did meet in a scrimmage during the spring COVID season.
The LIVE UNITED bowl game is made possible by founding sponsor, the city of Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission and new title sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust and the City of Texarkana, Texas as well as other local donors.
Teams will arrive late afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 2 at their hotels within the Texarkana Arkansas Crossroads Business Park. During their time in Texarkana, teams will participate in local community events by visiting local United Way agencies to lend a helping hand. Both teams will practice on Friday afternoon and practice is open to the public.
The Jeans, Boots and BBQ Banquet will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3rd at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Tickets are limited and on sale now, online only, for $25 per person at www.liveunitedbowl.com. The community pep rally will follow the banquet at 8 pm, also scheduled at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Admission to the pep rally is free and the community is encouraged to attend.
Tickets are on-sale now at any Farmers Bank & Trust location, any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, or the United Way of Greater Texarkana office or can be purchased online at www.liveunitedbowl.com.
Student tickets are not available online and must be purchased at any of the above locations or at the gate. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for students. The benefactor of this event is the United Way of Greater Texarkana. Parking lot gates open at 8 a.m. for tailgating. Stadium gates open at 10 a.m.
In 2012 the Hornets broke a nine year postseason drought with a 45-38 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kanza Bowl. The next year Emporia State travelled to Minn.-Duluth for their first NCAA Playoff game since 2003. The Hornets returned to the playoffs in 2015 and defeated Minnesota State 51-49 and Henderson State 29-3 before falling to eventual national champion Northwest Missouri in the national quarterfinals.
The next year Emporia State played host to their first NCAA Playoff game in school history was they defeated Minn.-Duluth 59-26 in Welch Stadium before again falling to the eventual national champions from Northwest Missouri in the second round. The Hornets last post season trip was in 2018 when they defeated Ark.-Monticello 30-22 in the Corsicana Bowl in Corsicana, Texas.
Emporia State is 9-8 all-time in the post season with a 4-2 record in bowl games, a 2-3 record in the NAIA Playoffs and a 3-4 record in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.