The Emporia State volleyball team fell in a pair of road matches against Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State over the weekend.
On Friday, the Hornets fell to the Griffons 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 in St. Joseph, Mo., to end their two-match winning streak.
It was the second match in a row that the Hornets fell behind 2-0, but this time they were unable to climb all the way back for the win, although they did steal the second set.
Megan Stretton picked up her fourth straight double-double with 15 kills and 14 digs, while Mykala Simons had 11 kills and two solo blocks. Riley Bernskoetter posted a career-high 43 assists and Rylie Fornelli had her second straight match with at least 30 digs by registering 31.
Emporia State then headed north on U.S. Highway 71 to Maryville, Mo., Saturday to take on No. 9 Northwest Missouri State, which swept the Hornets 25-15, 25-15, 25-10.
Shelby Ebert had 10 kills for Emporia State while Bernskoetter had 20 assists and Fornelli had nine digs.
Emporia State is now 4-14 and will return to action Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. as it hosts No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney.
