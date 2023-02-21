The Emporia High School bowling teams qualified for the state tournament on Tuesday.
“Today has been very emotional for me,” head coach Amy Martin said. “Those kids showed me that everything we have worked on this year has paid off. They exceeded my expectations. They were phenomenal all day long and I couldn't be any prouder of them.”
Teams needed to finish in the top three at their regional to qualify for state, and both teams finished third. It was a nervous time when the results were being announced.
“I knew when they announced the top ten I would have at least two individuals going, but we were not certain if we had made third place or not,” Martin said. “The girls were 30 pins out of second but I wasn't sure how far fourth place was behind us. The boys only got third place by nine pins. So, it was a nail-biter when it came to announcement time and there was a lot of yelling and crying on the faces of those kids.”
The boys edged Topeka West for third place by nine pins, finishing with a series of 3,329. Seaman finished first while DeSoto was the runner-up.
Nate Green also won an individual regional championship, finishing with a 717 series. It was an impressive accomplishment for the freshman.
“I told him this would be something he’ll remember the rest of his life,” Martin said. “Not a lot of people can say they went in their freshman year and won a regional. He was just on fire today. He asked questions then he went up and performed, and he deserves this.”
The girls finished with a series of 2,675 and finished behind Seaman and Topeka West. Olivia Boettcher finished third individually with a 572 series.
“Olivia was my strong suit today,” Martin said. “Some of the lanes were slick and I had to move my girls to the right and they’re uncomfortable there. But Olivia got comfortable and she just rocked it. She really deserves where she was at today.”
The state tournament will be held on Thursday, March 2 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita. The girls will bowl in the morning and the boys will follow in the afternoon.
