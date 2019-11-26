Growing up, my understanding of cranberries was that they were red Jell-O and slid out of a can at Thanksgiving.
I saw actual berries on television or in books, particularly when they were strung with popcorn to make garlands for Christmas, but rarely in the flesh. One year, Mom even bought a bag and we tried to make a garland. The berries were hard, popped corn kernels fragile and I poked my finger more than once with a needle. I think we managed enough length to go around the Christmas tree and gave up.
It didn’t occur to me we could actually EAT them.
That changed around 10 years ago when Andrew and I were invited to a holiday meal where the hostess actually made a fresh cranberry relish.
It was fantastic! Who knew? Not this Deep South, Gulf Coast beach girl. Next cranberry season, it was on. I think in the last 10 years I have purchased one — one — can of jellied cranberries. If I can find fresh, which in Kansas has been easy, I go for it!
Cranberries are nutritious, and in the original state, fairly tart. A lot of recipes call for adding a lot of sugar, which I object to. If you want something that sweet, use oranges. I like a savory dish, so I try to leave the cranberries as they are and any sweetness can come from additional ingredients that are naturally sweet: apples, oranges, maple syrup and so forth.
These little red treats are on sale this time of year. They freeze well, but fresh makes them extra special at your holiday table. Let’s get cooking!
This recipe has a lot of versatility. You can change the type of onion you use, substitute another citrus zest, change up the spices. Depending on your choices, this can be a topping for grilled fish, a stir-in for risotto, or leave out the onion altogether and stir a couple of spoons into your oatmeal.
Mix a cup with a bottle of red wine for a hot or cold (strained) beverage which you can garnish with an orange slice or a party-skewer of cranberries. Whisk in some rum and pour it over a slice of fresh fruitcake, or pound cake, or a bowl of ice cream.
Spiced Cranberry Relish
1 cup cranberry juice cocktail
3/4 cup fresh cranberries
1/4 cup white onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon orange zest
1/4 teaspoon each white pepper, nutmeg, clove and cinnamon
Combine all relish ingredients in medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat until mixture boils, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer 6 to 8 minutes or until onion is tender and mixture thickens. Cool.
Maple-Cranberry Syrup
2 cups fresh cranberries
3/4 cup water
1/3 cup sugar or Splenda
1/4 cup maple syrup
Bring the water and sugar to boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add washed cranberries and cook over medium heat until the cranberries start popping, about 15 minutes. Stir in the maple syrup and serve immediately over pancakes, pound cake, ham or fowl.
Allow to cool and store in the refrigerator up to three weeks, using as desired in cooking.
For another version, reduce the water to a half-cup and substitute a quarter cup of good whiskey toward the end of the cook-time for a more mellow flavor or along with the maple syrup for a stronger flavor.
Cranberry and Citrus Salad
1 (12-ounce) package of cranberries
1 large orange
1/4 cup orange juice
1/2 cup sugar (or substitute)
Lime juice to taste
Scrub the outside of the orange with a vegetable brush to remove any residues or germs. Then cut the unpeeled orange into eight sections, removing seeds as needed.
Place four of the orange sections and half the cranberries in a food processor. Pulse until they are evenly chopped. Remove to a large bowl and then repeat with the other half of the ingredients.
Stir the chopped orange and cranberries with the orange juice and sugar, adding a dash of lime juice here and there to taste. Keep refrigerated when not serving; it will also freeze well.
This makes a lovely condiment for a meal, but it is also good over vanilla ice cream. If you feel adventurous, mix some in with unflavored gelatin and make miniature molds. I have a baby-Bundt pan and I can just see those little cranberry Bundts looking like Lenten aspic, with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream in the middle.
I usually make a lot of pumpkin bread over the holidays, however, last year I added this cranberry nut bread for variety. I prefer pecans, but anything along that line, except perhaps peanuts, will do. And nuts can be omitted without hurting the result.
Cranberry Nut Bread
(www.oceanspray.com)
2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup orange juice
1 Tablespoon grated orange peel
2 Tablespoons shortening
1 egg, well beaten
1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a medium mixing bowl. Stir in orange juice, orange peel, shortening and egg. Mix until well blended.
Stir in cranberries and nuts. Spread evenly in loaf pan. Bake for 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely and wrap it up to store.
