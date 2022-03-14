The Emporia City Commission will meet Wednesday evening to hold a public hearing on the establishment of a Rural Housing Incentive District on the Kretsinger Addition as well as to conduct some other business.
City special projects coordinator Jim Witt said last month that the proposed RHID would allow for the construction of a 53-home housing addition, comprised of single-family homes.
The Emporia City Commission approved a “housing opportunity overlay district” for new home construction in the area of Soden’s Road and South Exchange Street, east of Soden Park in January. It has been dubbed the Kretsinger Addition
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission green-lighted the preliminary plat proposal for the addition on Feb. 19.
“RHID captures the incremental increase in real property taxes created by a housing development project for up to 25 years,” the Kansas Department of Commerce website said.
If approved, the Kretsinger Addition will be the city’s fifth RHID.
“Once a hearing is held, a formal resolution can be held to create the district,” Witt said. “This doesn’t put forth any financing from any entity.”
The commission will also vote to appoint Joe Foster to the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board and approve the solid waste management plan and annual review.
The city commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.