The Orchard held its second fall harvest festival Saturday, offering visitors a petting zoo, miniature golf, apple picking and cider slushes.
The event was first held in 2019 and it was very successful then, but it had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Bob Karr and his granddaughter Sarah Lockyear were excited to bring it back this year.
“We decided this year that we would try to open it back up for people to come out and get some fresh air,” Lockyear said. “We just do it for people to come out and enjoy everything.”
Visitors had the opportunity to pick red delicious apples and miniature pumpkins, as well as to take home temporary tattoos and mystery arts and crafts bags for kids.
In addition, they were invited to play miniature golf on The Orchard’s on-site course called Stonehedge, which was designed and built by Lockyear’s late uncle Jon Karr.
“He made it out of all native, limestone rock and it took him a little while to build it, but he had done a great job and so we kind of want people to enjoy what he made,” Lockyear said.
Normally it costs $2 to play a round of miniature golf, but those who came out to the harvest festival were able to play for free.
There was also a petting zoo with a pair of goats and a pony, and nearby, families could feed the fish in the pond. There were also a variety of yard games and simply the opportunity to have a nice walk in nature.
Jack’s Snack Shack was present to feed the guests and there were also a variety of baked goods available as well.
And then of course there was apple cider and apple cider slushes.
Lockyear said it’s always a great time when she and her family can invite other families to enjoy what they’ve established at The Orchard.
“We’re happy that this is a family business,” she said. “It’s not just Grandpa and I working. We have my brother and my cousins. There’s a lot of us. It takes our whole family to actually come and make this a success. It’s a family event from a family business.”
