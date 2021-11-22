Emily Brooks had five minutes to grab as many groceries as she could at Good’s Cash Saver early Saturday morning, and she made the most of it. The grand prize winner of the Emporia Rotary Club’s third annual Grocery Grab event filled three carts with $1,465.25 worth of groceries.
“I came in and mapped out the store on Monday and Wednesday,” she said. “I meant to come again [Friday] but instead I went to bed at 8:45 p.m. to be ready to go this morning.”
Brooks’ strategy paid off. For the past month, Rotary Club members have been selling tickets for a chance at a shopping spree. Six finalists were selected last week and gathered in the store at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. A random drawing determined the grand prize winner with the runners up each receiving a $50 gift card to Good’s. The winner — Brooks — then had five minutes to shop the store, beginning in the meat section.
Brooks started by strapping the child seat closed to give her more room in the cart. She then filled a cart with a turkey, ground beef, ribs, beef roasts and ham before heading for the canned goods aisle. Stopping in front of the Campbell’s soup, she swept an entire section into her cart.
“The soup is for my husband, Rob,” she said afterward. “That was his one request.”
Rob Brooks stayed home Saturday morning, tending to the couple’s three-year-old twins and four-year-old. Their 11-year-old, Parker, got up early to join his mom. He had a request of his own.
“Candy,” he said. “Especially Skittles and Jolly Ranchers.”
Brooks made sure to stop by the candy aisle on her way to the frozen foods section. She also paused in the baby needs aisle and picked up four cases of baby formula. Once the spree was over, she donated two cases each to the John and Frances Ice Kitchen and Food Pantry and two more to Corky’s Cupboard, both of which were finalists.
Despite the ticking clock, Brooks appeared calm and focused during her five-minute shopping spree.
“That’s what having so many toddlers does for you,” she said later, laughing. “You’ve got to get in and get out.”
Club president Alex Mosakowski was impressed with Brooks’ haul.
“This is our biggest winner yet,” he said. “She did really well, especially considering she didn’t run.”
Mosakowski reported that the final fundraising tally, after covering the cost of the prize, was $4,300. Proceeds will benefit Family Promise of the Flint Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.