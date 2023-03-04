Girls 2A sub-state semifinals
HILLSBORO — Chase County High School lost to Bennington High School last night, 46-41, in a tense battle fraught with turnovers and relentless hustle. The defeat brought the Lady Bulldogs’ season to its conclusion.
The difference in this contest was the guard play. Bennington’s guards were hyper-aggressive, full-court pressing Chase County’s Leaya Francis and Avery Beyer all four quarters. Both guards had a difficult time maintaining possession of the ball throughout the game, creating turnovers into points for their opponent. The Lady Bulldogs also missed a number of free throws down the stretch that could have made a difference in the outcome. Freshman Madelyn Wilson didn’t have a dominant performance but was money from the stripe, going 7-for-8.
Chase County led 24-16 heading into the second half, but the momentum shifted in Bennington’s favor when Payten Debold drilled a 3-point shot from NBA distance, cutting Chase County’s lead to only two points. Bennington eventually tied things up early in the fourth quarter and secured the game for good at around the 2:30 mark.
Boys 1A Division I and Division II sub-state semifinals
OSWEGO — Olpe High School drubbed Flinthills High School 80-35, moving into Saturday’s sub-state championship game against Crest High School. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
OSWEGO — Madison High School couldn’t pull out the win against Crest High School Friday, falling 43-42. The Bulldogs had an early 18-6 lead but ended up losing on a 3-point shot by Crest with less than two seconds left in the game.
WAVERLY — Lebo High School routed St. Paul High School 62-28, advancing to the Waverly sub-state championship game against Waverly High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. Three Wolves achieved double digits in scoring. Landon Grimmett recorded 21 points, Grayson Shoemaker had 15 and Luke Davies 14.
WAVERLY — Hartford High School fell short in its bid to make the sub-state championship game, losing to Waverly High School 53-34.
