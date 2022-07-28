The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of new domestic steel sheet piling and used piling connectors for Road and Bridge Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
The quote for the piling and connectors came from Hammer & Steel, Inc. for an estimated $22,274.30 to be paid from the Road and Bridge Fund.
Commissioners also relayed requests from community members for repairs on Road 370 and X to Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods.
During reports, county clerk and election officer Tammy Vopat gave commissioners an update on the election.
“The election process is going very well,” Vopat said. “We had a good turnout at the Anderson Building … we had over 100 every day.”
Early voting ends Monday at noon. Voting on August 2 will start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.
Vopat also told commissioners that the revenue-neutral notices will be printed before August 10.
In additional business, the commission voted to write a letter of support for Wheat State Telephone for a fiber grant from the state of Kansas. Letters of support would also be considered for other telecommunication companies in the county, the commission said.
The next commission meeting will be August 4 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
