The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund and Newman Regional Health hosted a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, in conjunction with Abundant Harvest’s weekly food distribution.
Emporia Main Street handed out a $10 gift certificate provided by GEADRF, with the opportunity for individuals to scan a QR code to enter to win weekly prizes through #VaxtoNormal and a grand prize drawing on Sept. 10. The GEADRF is a local collaboration of the Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street, KVOE, and the United Way of the Flint Hills.
“Unfortunately we have seen a rise in COVID numbers in the past few weeks. We know that students are getting ready to get back in the classroom; a lot of those students at this point in time are not able to receive a vaccine,” said Jessica Buchholz, community development coordinator at Emporia Main Street. “Our only line of defense is for those who are eligible to be vaccinated to get there and get that vaccination.”
As cars waited in line for food, Aubrey Arnold, quality improvement specialist at Newman Regional Health, was one of the nurses on hand to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“We are trying to get as many people vaccinated as we can here in the community,” Arnold said.
Newman Regional Health also had monitors present to look after individuals who just received the vaccine. Arnold said there are signs to look for after getting the vaccine.
“Drink lots of water, make sure they’re moving the arm they got vaccinated with, fever or generally not feeling well that same day is going to be very common,” she said. “If there is anything to worry about or is significant, feel free to call their doctor or health department. We will monitor them for 15 minutes for things like anaphylactic shock.”
Emporia resident Tava Stocksen was one of the first people to get vaccinated that morning.
Stocksen said the convenience of the clinic was one reason she decided to get vaccinated.
“My husband has got [the vaccine] and he kept after me to get it,” she said. “So I finally said, ‘yeah.’ You hear so many getting COVID with old age, so it was time to do something.”
Residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson counties as well as Emporia State and Flint Hills Technical College students can register for weekly and Grand Prize drawings at geadisasterrelieffund.org.
