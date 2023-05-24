Mackenzie Dimarco Ken B. Jones Award
Emporia State’s Mackenzie Dimarco is one of five female finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award, presented by Summit Pointe Financial Group, as the top student-athlete in the MIAA.

A two-time Emporia State Female Student-Athlete of the Year, Dimarco was a consensus All-American this past season, earning First-team D2CCA All-American and second-team United Soccer Coaches All-American honors. She was a unanimous First Team All-MIAA at forward after leading the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal and points while ranking second in game-winning goals. She scored 23 goals to break the previous MIAA single-season record of 20 that was shared between herself and Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018. The Pleasant Hill, Mo. native led the nation in total goals, was second in total points, fifth in goals per game and tenth in points per game.

