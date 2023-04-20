Emporia’s Allisyn Weiss finished first place at the Wichita North diving invitational on Thursday.
Weiss edged out Andover’s Emma Todd, 438.70-435.85. Head coach Barb Clark said her degree of difficulty made the difference.
“She had some really good dives,” Clark said. “I think her [degree of difficulty] helped but it was fun to watch both of them be so competitive and do well.”
Jacey Stutler finished third with a score of 360.65. This was the team’s first 11-dive meet this year and Clark was glad to see how she did some newer dives.
“She was able to clean up some dives she hasn’t done in a while,” Clark said. “I’m seeing improvement at every meet and the drive to do better. We’re going to have more difficulty in the next 11 dive meet and I think that’s something to look forward to.”
The Emporia divers will have their senior night next Thursday, April 27.
